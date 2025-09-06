2026 Presidential Election: Bertin Coovi Defends Romuald Wadagni and Slams Calls for His Resignation

- Advertisement -

The debate over Romuald Wadagni’s candidacy in the 2026 presidential election continues to spark strong reactions on Benin’s political scene. While the opposition party Les Démocrates (LD) demands the resignation of the Minister of Economy, Finance and Cooperation, who has been designated as the ruling coalition’s candidate, political figure Bertin Coovi has taken a clear stance in a video posted on TikTok.

In his statement, Coovi firmly rejected the calls for resignation, which he described as unfounded. He recalled that in 2016, Lionel Zinsou, then Prime Minister and designated candidate of President Boni Yayi, kept his position until the election despite criticism.

“At the time, I myself called for his resignation, but Boni Yayi refused. Lionel Zinsou never resigned. It was Yayi Boni who established that precedent, and that precedent should apply today,” he argued.

Coovi went further, pointing the finger at some LD leaders whom he accused of having supported that position at the time.

“What was true yesterday can be true today,” he concluded, calling on Romuald Wadagni to remain in office.

While acknowledging that stepping down could be a matter of personal strategy, he insisted that no outside pressure should dictate such a decision.

“There should be no resignation — especially not because they demand it. Now, if you believe you should resign to better focus on your supporters and militants, that’s another debate. But not because Les Démocrates demand it,” he stressed.

