2026 Presidential and Legislative Elections: ANIP sets the rules for choosing the voting center

By Edouard Djogbénou
Agence Nationale d'Identification des Personnes (ANIP)
One year ahead of the 2026 general elections, the National Agency for Person Identification (ANIP) clarifies the conditions for choosing a voting center. On Saturday, August 16, 2025, during a meeting with political party leaders and civil society organizations in Cotonou, the director general of ANIP, Aristide Adjinacou, reviewed the current legal provisions.

According to him, each voter may declare a primary and a secondary residence, and therefore freely choose a voting center in either location. However, this choice must be made no later than September 28, 2025.

“It is not possible to decide in January to change voting centers on the pretext of having two residences. The computerized electoral register is set and will be submitted to the CENA,” he emphasized.

Another important point: voters must ensure that the phone number registered with ANIP is working. A verification code will be sent there to confirm identity before any modification. If the number changes, an update must necessarily be made at an ANIP center.

These measures aim to ensure the security and reliability of the Computerized Electoral List, a vital condition for the transparency and integrity of the dual presidential and legislative elections scheduled for 2026.

