2026 General Elections: UP-Le Renouveau and MOELE-Bénin seek to formalize an agreement on political cooperation

About seven months before the general elections scheduled for April 2026, two Beninese opposition political parties, Union Progressiste–Le Renouveau (UP-Le Renouveau) and the party Mouvement des Élites Engagées pour l’Émancipation du Bénin (MOELE-Bénin), are considering signing a political cooperation agreement.

This initiative was announced by both parties in a joint statement published in the online newspaper Le Matinal.

Objectives of the partnership

According to the two parties, this agreement is intended to strengthen their common position in the face of upcoming electoral challenges. Among the stated aims, the two political formations intend to harmonize campaign strategies to avoid internal divisions within the movement, facilitate the sharing of resources (logistical, human) to increase the effectiveness of operations on the ground, and improve collective visibility with voters, notably in municipalities and districts where the movement is considered weaker.

UP-Le Renouveau and MOELE-Bénin specified that several points remain to be finalized before the formal signing of their cooperation. These notably include the equitable application of nomination criteria in localities where both parties are present, and the governance mechanisms of the agreement to ensure transparency and equality in the division of political tasks.