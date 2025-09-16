2026 elections in Benin: the HCPC deploys its mechanisms to combat electoral corruption

- Advertisement -

A few months before the 2026 general elections, the High Commission for the Prevention of Corruption (HCPC) is preparing to launch an offensive against electoral corruption.

A guest on the De vous à nous show on Peace FM on Sunday, September 14, the institution’s secretary-general, Dr Olivier-Charles Attindehou, detailed the measures that will be implemented to guarantee the integrity of the vote.

- Publicité-

The HCPC official recalled the fundamental importance of voting: « Le vote, c’est un choix libre. Ce choix détermine la destinée d’une nation. » But that principle, he said, is too often skewed by vote-buying practices. « Celui qui achète la conscience d’un citoyen commet un acte de corruption », he insisted.

Among the planned actions is a large national awareness campaign. It will aim to address voters directly about the value of their choice. « Vous allez accepter 1 000 F CFA, mais votre avenir se résume-t-il à 1 000 F ? » the secretary-general asked, urging citizens to listen carefully to candidates’ proposals rather than give in to financial inducements.

- Publicité-

The HCPC is also considering two new measures. The first is the signing by party leaders of a “pacte d’intégrité”, committing them to discourage any attempt at buying consciences within their parties. The second is based on the creation of a network called « les Virgiles de la République »: journalists, shopkeepers, or ordinary citizens will be tasked with documenting cases of electoral corruption with concrete evidence in order to enable sanctions.

« Ce sera une forme de clients mystères. Vous ne saurez pas qui est qui, mais on se surveillera pour que l’intégrité demeure », Dr Attindehou explained.

These initiatives fall within the mission assigned to the HCPC since its creation by the law of April 23, 2020, which gives it responsibility for preventing, monitoring, and reporting acts related to corruption to the competent authorities.

- Publicité-

Benin is preparing to hold, for the first time since 1990, combined general elections. The legislative and municipal elections are set for January 11, 2026, with a campaign scheduled from December 26, 2025 to January 9, 2026. The presidential election, meanwhile, will be held on April 12, 2026, after a campaign open from March 27 to April 10.

The HCPC wants to make this democratic event an exemplary step in terms of electoral transparency and credibility.