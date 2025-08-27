BY COUNTRIES
2025 presidential election in Côte d'Ivoire: a female traditional healer files her candidacy

By Angèle M. ADANLE
Adissa Touré, a healer by profession originally from Kolia, submitted her application to the Independent Electoral Commission (CEI) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. She thus becomes the 52nd candidate to seek the presidency.

The announcement of Adissa Touré’s candidacy, known for her healing practices in the north of the country, is leaving no one indifferent in Côte d’Ivoire.

Without a detailed political platform, she presents herself above all as a voice driven by the principle of inclusion and a desire to defend the most vulnerable. In a political landscape dominated by established figures, her atypical profile is drawing attention.

An atypical candidacy in a hard-fought race

In a message posted on her Facebook page, the candidate stated that her ambition is rooted in social justice. “Every Ivorian, regardless of ethnicity, politics, or religion, must have access to essential social services”, she said. For her, a responsible government must ensure the economic and social well-being of the most vulnerable populations.

Adissa Touré, who had already made headlines with healing sessions described as miraculous, now wants to take on incumbent President Alassane Ouattara and the other heavyweights on the political scene.

While her ability to unite a broad electorate remains uncertain, her presence in the electoral arena illustrates the growing diversity of the field.

Clearly, it’s safe to say that between traditional leaders, citizen movements, and unexpected figures like Adissa Touré, the 2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire is shaping up to be a multifaceted contest.

