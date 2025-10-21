2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire: 187 observers on mission for ECOWAS

A few days before the presidential election on October 25, 2025, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is strengthening its presence in Côte d’Ivoire with an observation mission composed of 187 members. Led by former Nigerian vice president Yemi Osinbajo, the delegation’s mission is to monitor the electoral process to ensure its transparency and credibility.

As part of the presidential election on October 25, 2025, ECOWAS announced the deployment of 187 observers across the national territory. The mission is led by Yemi Osinbajo, former vice president of Nigeria, a figure respected on the diplomatic and political stage.

“Our team is here to observe the October 25 elections. We represent ECOWAS in its official electoral observation mission,” Yemi Osinbajo said upon his arrival in Abidjan.

He added that this presence aims to support the Ivorian people and their government in a decisive democratic step. “We hope that this election will be a success for Côte d’Ivoire, an important country for ECOWAS, which hosts around eight million nationals from other member states”, he recalled.

According to a statement from the organization, the delegation is made up of 15 long-term observers, 150 short-term observers and 22 young observers. These will be distributed across the territory to monitor the proper conduct of the vote and assess compliance with international democratic standards.