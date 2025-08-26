BY COUNTRIES
2025 National Tennis Championship: the tournament opens this Monday in Porto-Novo and Cotonou

Benin - Sports
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Raquette et balle de tennis@megasports
Beninese tennis is gearing up for an intense week. The 2025 edition of the national championship kicks off this Monday, August 25, on the courts at the Stade Charles-de-Gaulle in Porto-Novo and at the Académie Darboux in Cotonou.

More than 200 athletes are expected for this competition. On the schedule, young talents in the girls’ and boys’ categories (10, 12, 14, 16, and 18 and under) will be in action alongside the senior men and women. Through August 30, Beninese courts will come alive to the rhythm of the yellow ball, with national titles in their sights.

A selection from the departmental championships

To reach this final phase, players had to distinguish themselves at the departmental championships held from August 12 to 15. Several venues hosted these qualifying rounds: the Stade Charles-de-Gaulle (Porto-Novo), the Bénin Tennis Club (Cotonou), ENI (Lokossa), the Hôtel Pergola (Zou and Collines), the CAS Tennis Club (Parakou), and the SOS Tennis Club (Natitingou). The best from each league thus earned their place in this big week.

