World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: with Victor Osimhen, the starting XI for Lesotho vs Nigeria
Lesotho faces Nigeria this Friday (5:00 PM) in matchday 9 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Already eliminated, the Crocodiles don’t intend to make things easy for the Super Eagles, who absolutely must take the three points to keep believing they can qualify for the final tournament. Check out the lineups for both teams.
Lesotho – Nigeria: official lineups
Lesotho XI: …
Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Frederick, Ndidi, Ekong, Lookman, Osimhen, Arokodare, Onyemaechi, Simon, Iwobi, Bassey.