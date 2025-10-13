Lesotho Nigeria

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: with Victor Osimhen, the starting XI for Lesotho vs Nigeria

Lesotho faces Nigeria this Friday (5:00 PM) in matchday 9 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

By Romaric Déguénon AFRIQUE-SPORT
Victor Osimhen
Already eliminated, the Crocodiles don’t intend to make things easy for the Super Eagles, who absolutely must take the three points to keep believing they can qualify for the final tournament. Check out the lineups for both teams.

Lesotho – Nigeria: official lineups

Lesotho XI: …

Nigeria XI: Nwabali, Frederick, Ndidi, Ekong, Lookman, Osimhen, Arokodare, Onyemaechi, Simon, Iwobi, Bassey.