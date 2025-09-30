World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: South Africa sanctioned, Benin becomes new leader of Group C
FIFA docked South Africa three points and three goals for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. A decision that propels Benin to the top of Group C.
1 min read
SUMMARY
FIFA confirmed on Monday the deduction of three points from South Africa as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. The reason: the starting of Teboho Mokoena, deemed ineligible for the match against Lesotho last March.
In addition to losing points, the Bafana Bafana have had three goals scored in that match stripped. A heavy sanction that reshuffles the group and gives fresh hope to Nigeria’s Super Eagles, still in the race for a World Cup spot. Benin, for its part, moves to the top of Group C with two matchdays remaining in the qualifiers.
Read also : UFOA B U17 2025 Tournament: Tuesday’s schedule
The updated standings for Group C
- 1) Benin 14 points +4
- 2) South Africa 14 points +3
- 3) Nigeria 11 points +2
- 4) Rwanda 11 points 0
- 5) Lesotho 9 points -3
- 6) Zimbabwe 4 points -6