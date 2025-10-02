World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa’s squad against Zimbabwe and Rwanda

South Africa’s national coach, Hugo Broos, has unveiled the list of players selected for the matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda this month, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Rwanda list for the October camp has been released. Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe and Rwanda on October 10 and 14. Two decisive meetings counting for the 9th and 10th matchdays of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Demoted to second place in Group C after the sanction imposed on them by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in the match against Lesotho last March, the South Africans must take all six points from this double-header if they hope to regain first place, which would mean direct qualification for the World Cup in the United States.

The list of 23 called-up players: