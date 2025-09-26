World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa’s preliminary list for October

- Publicité-

South Africa’s national team coach, Hugo Broos, has revealed the provisional list of players selected for the October camp. The Belgian coach has called up an expanded squad of 45 Bafana Bafana.

South Africa returns to the pitch next October. The Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda on October 10 and 14. Two decisive matches, part of matchdays 9 and 10 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Leading Group C, three points ahead of second-placed Benin, the South African side must avoid defeat against their opponents if they hope to secure their place in the World Cup.

For these two fixtures, coach Hugo Broos has called up an expanded group of 45 players. The team’s senior figures, including captain Ronwen Williams, striker Iqraam Rayners and Lyle Foster, are included.

La liste provisoire de l’Afrique du Sud:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Darren Johnson, Renaldo Leaner, Khuliso Mudau, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Thabang Matuludi, Thabiso Monyane, Thabo Moloisane, Khulumani Ndamane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba, Ime Okon, Samukelo Kabini, Keegan Allan, Vuyo Letlapa, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Malibongwe Khoza, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Siphesihle Mkhize, Ndamulelo Maphanghule, Sphephele Sithole, Jayden Adams, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Patrick Maswanganyi, Iqraam Rayners, Mduduzi Shabalala, Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota, Lyle Foster, Thapelo Morena, Puso Dithejane, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Tsepang Moremi, Mihlali Mayambela, Ashley Cupido, Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa, Devin Titus.