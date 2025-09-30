World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa reacts to FIFA’s sanction

South Africa has reacted to the sanction imposed on it by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And SAFA announced it will file a formal appeal with FIFA’s Appeals Committee.

South Africa has no intention of capitulating without a fight. Sanctioned by FIFA, which deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player during the match against Lesotho last March in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Bafana Bafana have already announced they will appeal to overturn the decision that cost them first place in Group C.

“SAFA is deeply disappointed by this unprecedented decision, noting that it was made by a sole judge, without reasoning and without allowing the Association to present its legal arguments. The Association confirms that it has requested a written motivation for the ruling and intends to file a formal appeal with FIFA’s Appeals Committee within the ten-day period provided for by FIFA’s disciplinary regulations”, the South African Federation announced in a statement.

“We apologise to the nation for this administrative error and will consider the measures to be taken at the end of our qualifying campaign. Finally, we call on all South Africans to rally behind the team during this final and crucial stage of the qualifiers”, it added.

While awaiting the next developments in this matter, South Africa is now second in Group C with 14 points, level with the new leader, Benin, who have a better goal difference. The Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in the last two matchdays of the qualifying phase.