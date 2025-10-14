World Cup 2026 (Q): South Africa qualified, Nigeria in the play-offs and Benin eliminated

South Africa has secured its ticket to the final stage of the 2026 World Cup after a victory over Rwanda on Tuesday. Nigeria, meanwhile, qualified for the playoffs following a commanding performance against Benin, which has been eliminated.

It was a cruel outcome for Benin. The Cheetahs will not take part in the 2026 World Cup. The Beninese failed to earn their first-ever qualification for the competition after their defeat to Nigeria. Facing the Super Eagles on Tuesday in Uyo, Gernot Rohr’s men suffered a 4–0 loss — a dominant display led by Onyeka and Victor Osimhen, who netted a hat-trick.

The result drops Benin to third place in Group C, meaning elimination. In contrast, Nigeria climbs to second place, earning a spot in the playoff round. In the group’s other match, South Africa crushed Rwanda 3–0 in Nelspruit. A resounding win for the Bafana Bafana, who finish top of the group and therefore qualify for the World Cup in the United States.

