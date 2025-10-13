World Cup 2026 (Q): Nigeria promises to make life hell for Lesotho and Benin

Despite a difficult situation in the qualifiers, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong remains hopeful. The defender says Nigeria still believes in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria refuses to give up. Three points behind the top of Group C, jointly held by Benin and South Africa, the Super Eagles still believe they have a chance to play at the next World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s men will play their last two matches against Lesotho and Benin. To hope to make the 2026 World Cup, the three-time African champions must win both games, while also hoping their direct rivals drop points along the way.

« Nous sommes optimistes et nous allons nous battre jusqu’au bout », a déclaré William Troost-Ekong aux médias de la sélection. « We believe and we’ll never stop believing. Two crucial matches await us: first against Lesotho on Friday, then back in Nigeria. All our focus is now on that first encounter. » The Crocodiles and the Cheetahs have been warned!