World Cup 2026 (Q): here's why FIFA might not sanction South Africa

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
FIFA’s silence on the South Africa case, which fielded an ineligible player during the March qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, continues to draw reactions worldwide. The latest to react is South African lawyer and sports administrator, Rayond Hack.

Raymond Hack, a South African lawyer and sports official, expressed his surprise at the delay by FIFA in ruling on the Teboho Mokoena case. The Bafana Bafana midfielder, suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards, had nevertheless played in the qualifying match against Lesotho last March.

According to Hack, the situation is clear: “If an ineligible player takes part in a match, the team automatically loses the points and faces a financial sanction”, he said on SuperSport. Yet no decision has been made to date by the global body.

The lawyer points out that the lack of an official protest from Lesotho could explain this inertia, even though a complaint may have been filed by another party. “Even if the matter is revealed afterward, the sanction must be applied”, he insists, noting that in England a similar case was resolved in just a few days.

This uncertainty fuels the frustration of supporters and the teams in Group C (Benin, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Lesotho), where South Africa currently sits at the top. A deduction of points could upend the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

