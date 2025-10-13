World Cup 2026 (Q): Ghana secures its ticket, five African nations already qualified

Five African nations have already punched their ticket for the 2026 World Cup as the final day of qualifying wraps up this week.

Ghana has secured its spot for the 2026 World Cup, becoming the fifth African nation to join the prestigious tournament. The Black Stars clinched qualification thanks to a narrow but valuable 1-0 win over Comoros in Kumasi.

The only goal of the match came in the second half from Mohammed Kudus, the Tottenham winger, who delivered another decisive performance for Ghana. The victory lets Otto Addo’s men finish top of Group I, ahead of Madagascar and Mali.

Ghana will therefore participate in its fifth World Cup, having previously appeared in the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions. The Black Stars join Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria in the African contingent already qualified, as the remaining African groups conclude.