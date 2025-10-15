Senegal South Africa

World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast and Senegal complete Africa’s qualified contingent, full list

The nine African representatives directly qualified for the 2026 World Cup are now known. Ivory Coast and Senegal secured the two final automatic tickets for the tournament on Tuesday night.

Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Sadio Mané et Cristiano Ronaldo célÃ¨brent leur but
SUMMARY

In Abidjan, the Elephants gave Kenya no chance, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Franck Kessié, Yan Diomandé and Amad Diallo. This victory gives the reigning African champions a fourth World Cup appearance, their first since 2014.

At the same time, Senegal put on a show in Nouakchott. The Teranga Lions dominated Mauritania 4-0 and grabbed first place in Group B with 24 points, one more than DR Congo. The Leopards, winners over Sudan, will have to go through the playoffs to hope to reach the World Cup.

Ivory Coast and Senegal thus join Ghana, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Cape Verde and Algeria among the African nations directly qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

The complete list of qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone:

Ivory Coast

Senegal

Ghana

Tunisia

Egypt

Morocco

South Africa

Cape Verde

Algeria

