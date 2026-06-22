World Cup 2026: free bet Jordan – Algeria, make your prediction.

Six hours before the kickoff of Jordan – Algeria, Benin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try to guess the exact score before the automatic cutoff at kickoff.

The match is scheduled for 23/06/2026 04:00 at Levi’s Stadium. The principle remains simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Jordan Upcoming 04:00 Levi's Stadium Algeria Algeria

Your Prediction

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Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a bonus for goal difference when applicable.