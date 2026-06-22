World Cup 2026: France and Iraq line up in 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting

France and Iraq both line up in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup Group I match at Lincoln Financial Field, with Kylian Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting.
On Monday, June 22, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, France face Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This second match in Group I brings together two teams with contrasting records — France won their opening match against Senegal (3-1), while Iraq lost to Norway (1-4).
Both coaches have opted for the same 4-2-3-1 tactical setup. Didier Deschamps notably starts Kylian Mbappé in attack, with the forward line supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.
For Iraq, under Graham Arnold, the attacking duo is made up of Aymen Hussein up front and Ahmed Qasem alongside him, supported by Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh and Ahmed Qasem as playmakers.
This meeting is key for France to confirm their ambitions before the rest of the tournament, while Iraq are looking to get their Group I campaign back on track against an experienced opponent.
Reading France’s XI
Didier Deschamps is relying on a 4-2-3-1 shape, with a defence made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot provide ball-winning and organise play. The attacking sector is led by Kylian Mbappé up front, supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, suggesting a desire to combine creativity and pace.
Mike Maignan is in goal, while the squad includes substitutes such as Brice Samba, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté and Aurélien Tchouaméni, offering useful depth despite some notable absences in defence.
Reading Iraq’s XI
Opposite them, Graham Arnold sets out a classic 4-2-3-1 with Ahmed Basil in goal. The defence is built around Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The double pivot in midfield is occupied by Amir Al-Ammari and Zaid Ismail, providing balance and defensive support.
The attacking line features Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal and Ahmed Qasem in support of striker Aymen Hussein. This formation aims to combine midfield solidity with an attacking threat in order to cause problems for the opposition.
In defence, the squad can also call on substitutes such as Fahad Talib and Jalal Hassan, providing options to adjust the strategy depending on how the match unfolds.
The starting XIs Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
21
Lucas Hernández
19
Theo Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
24
Rayan Cherki
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
Starters 11
22
Ahmed Basil
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
14
Zidane Iqbal
Midfielder
11
Ahmed Qasem
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Fahad Talib
12
Jalal Hassan
6
Munaf Younus
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
26
Frans Putros
25
Mustafa Saadoon
2
Rebin Sulaka
17
Ali Jasim
20
Aimar Sher
19
Kevin Yakob
21
Marko Farji
7
Youssef Amyn
13
Ali Yousif
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
10
Mohanad Ali
France
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00
·
Group I
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for France - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 France · Passe : M. Olise 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) Sénégal, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) Sénégal, 76e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) France, 80e 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 France · Passe : A. Rabiot 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) Sénégal, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) Sénégal, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) France, 87e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) Sénégal, 88e 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 Sénégal · Passe : I. Ndiaye 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 France
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
19
Theo Hernández
Defender
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
20
Désiré Doué
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
26
Maxence Lacroix
21
Lucas Hernández
3
Lucas Digne
15
Ibrahima Konaté
2
Malo Gusto
6
Manu Koné
13
N'Golo Kanté
24
Rayan Cherki
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
12
Bradley Barcola
Starters 11
16
Edouard Mendy
Goalkeeper
15
Krépin Diatta
Defender
3
Kalidou Koulibaly
Defender
19
Moussa Niakhaté
Defender
25
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Defender
5
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Midfielder
26
Pape Gueye
Midfielder
18
Ismaïla Sarr
Midfielder
8
Lamine Camara
Midfielder
10
Sadio Mané
Midfielder
11
Nicolas Jackson
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Yehvann Diouf
23
Mory Diaw
14
Ismail Jakobs
24
Antoine Mendy
2
Mamadou Sarr
4
Abdoulaye Seck
17
Pape Matar Sarr
6
Pathé Ismaël Ciss
13
Iliman Ndiaye
21
Habib Diarra
22
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
12
Cherif Ndiaye
7
Assane Diao
20
Ibrahim Mbaye
9
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44
Key players
Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
France
Finished
3-1
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Iraq - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 Norvège · Passe : D. Wolfe 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 Irak · Passe : A. Al Ammari 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 Norvège 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) Irak, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) Irak, 59e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) Irak, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) Irak, 73e 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 Norvège · Passe : M. Odegaard 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) Irak, 78e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) Norvège, 81e 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen Irak, 86e 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 Norvège 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Norvège · Passe : E. Haaland
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Jalal Hassan
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
17
Ali Jasim
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Basil
1
Fahad Talib
2
Rebin Sulaka
26
Frans Putros
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
25
Mustafa Saadoon
6
Munaf Younus
7
Youssef Amyn
21
Marko Farji
11
Ahmed Qasem
14
Zidane Iqbal
19
Kevin Yakob
20
Aimar Sher
10
Mohanad Ali
13
Ali Yousif
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
14
Fredrik Aursnes
Midfielder
20
Antonio Nusa
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
21
Andreas Schjelderup
19
Thelo Aasgaard
2
Morten Thorsby
16
Marcus Pedersen
6
Patrick Berg
22
Oscar Bobb
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
23
Jens Petter Hauge
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
Iraq
Finished
1-4
Gillette Stadium Norway
View match details for France - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
21
Lucas Hernández
19
Theo Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
24
Rayan Cherki
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
Starters 11
22
Ahmed Basil
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
14
Zidane Iqbal
Midfielder
11
Ahmed Qasem
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Fahad Talib
12
Jalal Hassan
6
Munaf Younus
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
26
Frans Putros
25
Mustafa Saadoon
2
Rebin Sulaka
17
Ali Jasim
20
Aimar Sher
19
Kevin Yakob
21
Marko Farji
7
Youssef Amyn
13
Ali Yousif
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
10
Mohanad Ali
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
22/06
Group I
France
Upcoming
22:00
Lincoln Financial Field Iraq
View match details for Norway - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group I
Norway
Upcoming
01:00
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Norway - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Norway
Upcoming
20:00
Gillette Stadium France
View match details for Senegal - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming
20:00
BMO Field Iraq
Group I
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Norway 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 France 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 Iraq 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0
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