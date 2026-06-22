World Cup 2026: France and Iraq line up in 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting

France and Iraq both line up in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup Group I match at Lincoln Financial Field, with Kylian Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting.

On Monday, June 22, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, France face Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This second match in Group I brings together two teams with contrasting records — France won their opening match against Senegal (3-1), while Iraq lost to Norway (1-4).

Both coaches have opted for the same 4-2-3-1 tactical setup. Didier Deschamps notably starts Kylian Mbappé in attack, with the forward line supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.

For Iraq, under Graham Arnold, the attacking duo is made up of Aymen Hussein up front and Ahmed Qasem alongside him, supported by Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh and Ahmed Qasem as playmakers.

This meeting is key for France to confirm their ambitions before the rest of the tournament, while Iraq are looking to get their Group I campaign back on track against an experienced opponent.

Reading France’s XI

Didier Deschamps is relying on a 4-2-3-1 shape, with a defence made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot provide ball-winning and organise play. The attacking sector is led by Kylian Mbappé up front, supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, suggesting a desire to combine creativity and pace.

Mike Maignan is in goal, while the squad includes substitutes such as Brice Samba, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté and Aurélien Tchouaméni, offering useful depth despite some notable absences in defence.

Reading Iraq’s XI

Opposite them, Graham Arnold sets out a classic 4-2-3-1 with Ahmed Basil in goal. The defence is built around Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The double pivot in midfield is occupied by Amir Al-Ammari and Zaid Ismail, providing balance and defensive support.

The attacking line features Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal and Ahmed Qasem in support of striker Aymen Hussein. This formation aims to combine midfield solidity with an attacking threat in order to cause problems for the opposition.

In defence, the squad can also call on substitutes such as Fahad Talib and Jalal Hassan, providing options to adjust the strategy depending on how the match unfolds.

The starting XIs

France Formation 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq Formation 4-2-3-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

9 Ali Al-Hamadi

10 Mohanad Ali

France Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group I schedule View full schedule View match details for France - Senegal Match center France - Senegal France 3-1 3-1 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

26 Maxence Lacroix

21 Lucas Hernández

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Malo Gusto

6 Manu Koné

13 N'Golo Kanté

24 Rayan Cherki

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 1 Yehvann Diouf

23 Mory Diaw

14 Ismail Jakobs

24 Antoine Mendy

2 Mamadou Sarr

4 Abdoulaye Seck

17 Pape Matar Sarr

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

13 Iliman Ndiaye

21 Habib Diarra

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

12 Cherif Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Match stats Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2

: France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6

: France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46%

: France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4

: France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9

: France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476

: France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86%

: France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44 Key players Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8

(France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Finished 3-1 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Iraq - Norway Match center Iraq - Norway Iraq 1-4 1-4 Norway Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Line-ups Iraq System 4-4-2 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 12 Jalal Hassan Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Basil

1 Fahad Talib

2 Rebin Sulaka

26 Frans Putros

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

6 Munaf Younus

7 Youssef Amyn

21 Marko Farji

11 Ahmed Qasem

14 Zidane Iqbal

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif Norway System 4-4-2 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 20 Antonio Nusa Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

21 Andreas Schjelderup

19 Thelo Aasgaard

2 Morten Thorsby

16 Marcus Pedersen

6 Patrick Berg

22 Oscar Bobb

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Match stats Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3

: Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7

: Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60%

: Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4

: Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10

: Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405

: Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88%

: Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5

(Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9

(Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9

(Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Iraq Finished 1-4 Gillette Stadium Norway Norway View match details for France - Iraq Match center France - Iraq France 22:00 Upcoming Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq System 4-2-3-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

9 Ali Al-Hamadi

10 Mohanad Ali Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq View match details for Norway - Senegal Match center Norway - Senegal Norway 01:00 Upcoming Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 01:00 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Norway - France Match center Norway - France Norway 20:00 Upcoming France Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 20:00 Gillette Stadium France France View match details for Senegal - Iraq Match center Senegal - Iraq Senegal 20:00 Upcoming Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Senegal Upcoming 20:00 BMO Field Iraq Iraq