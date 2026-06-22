World Cup 2026: France and Iraq line up in 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting

France and Iraq both line up in a 4-2-3-1 for their 2026 World Cup Group I match at Lincoln Financial Field, with Kylian Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

On Monday, June 22, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1, France face Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This second match in Group I brings together two teams with contrasting records — France won their opening match against Senegal (3-1), while Iraq lost to Norway (1-4).

Both coaches have opted for the same 4-2-3-1 tactical setup. Didier Deschamps notably starts Kylian Mbappé in attack, with the forward line supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola.

For Iraq, under Graham Arnold, the attacking duo is made up of Aymen Hussein up front and Ahmed Qasem alongside him, supported by Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh and Ahmed Qasem as playmakers.

This meeting is key for France to confirm their ambitions before the rest of the tournament, while Iraq are looking to get their Group I campaign back on track against an experienced opponent.

Reading France’s XI

Didier Deschamps is relying on a 4-2-3-1 shape, with a defence made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot provide ball-winning and organise play. The attacking sector is led by Kylian Mbappé up front, supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, suggesting a desire to combine creativity and pace.

Mike Maignan is in goal, while the squad includes substitutes such as Brice Samba, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté and Aurélien Tchouaméni, offering useful depth despite some notable absences in defence.

Reading Iraq’s XI

Opposite them, Graham Arnold sets out a classic 4-2-3-1 with Ahmed Basil in goal. The defence is built around Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The double pivot in midfield is occupied by Amir Al-Ammari and Zaid Ismail, providing balance and defensive support.

The attacking line features Ibrahim Bayesh, Zidane Iqbal and Ahmed Qasem in support of striker Aymen Hussein. This formation aims to combine midfield solidity with an attacking threat in order to cause problems for the opposition.

In defence, the squad can also call on substitutes such as Fahad Talib and Jalal Hassan, providing options to adjust the strategy depending on how the match unfolds.

The starting XIs

France
Formation4-2-3-1CoachDidier Deschamps
Starters11
  1. 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper
  2. 5 Jules Koundé Defender
  3. 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender
  4. 17 William Saliba Defender
  5. 3 Lucas Digne Defender
  6. 6 Manu Koné Midfielder
  7. 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder
  8. 11 Michael Olise Midfielder
  9. 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder
  10. 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder
  11. 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 Brice Samba
  • 23 Robin Risser
  • 2 Malo Gusto
  • 15 Ibrahima Konaté
  • 21 Lucas Hernández
  • 19 Theo Hernández
  • 26 Maxence Lacroix
  • 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni
  • 13 N'Golo Kanté
  • 18 Warren Zaïre-Emery
  • 25 Maghnes Akliouche
  • 24 Rayan Cherki
  • 22 Jean-Philippe Mateta
  • 9 Marcus Thuram
  • 20 Désiré Doué
Iraq
Formation4-2-3-1CoachGraham Arnold
Starters11
  1. 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper
  2. 3 Hussein Ali Defender
  3. 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender
  4. 5 Akam Hashem Defender
  5. 23 Merchas Doski Defender
  6. 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder
  7. 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder
  8. 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder
  9. 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder
  10. 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder
  11. 18 Aymen Hussein Forward
Substitutes15
  • 1 Fahad Talib
  • 12 Jalal Hassan
  • 6 Munaf Younus
  • 15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
  • 26 Frans Putros
  • 25 Mustafa Saadoon
  • 2 Rebin Sulaka
  • 17 Ali Jasim
  • 20 Aimar Sher
  • 19 Kevin Yakob
  • 21 Marko Farji
  • 7 Youssef Amyn
  • 13 Ali Yousif
  • 9 Ali Al-Hamadi
  • 10 Mohanad Ali
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00 Group I
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Upcoming Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway11004133
France11003123
Senegal100113-20
Iraq100114-30
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:35 Football : World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia
21:32 Football : World Cup 2026: France and Iraq line up in 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting
21:35 World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia