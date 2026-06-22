Fishing Road: the government begins the dismantling of structures made of temporary materials

The Ministry of Living Environment and Transportation announced the dismantling of temporary structures installed in the area of the Fish Road. The affected occupants are encouraged to remove their installations themselves before the intervention of the teams responsible for the operation.

The Beninese government is moving to a new stage in the development of the Fish Road. In a statement dated June 22, 2026, the Minister of Living Environment and Transportation, Georges Allè, announced the dismantling of temporary structures erected in this strategic coastal area.

According to the statement, this operation is being carried out in accordance with decree No. 2025-521 of September 3, 2025, which prohibits the construction of temporary structures in the Fish Road area.

The dismantling began on Monday, June 22, 2026, in the area located north of the Fish Road, between the “Résidences Marie Stella” in Cotonou and the “Gate of No Return” in Ouidah. The affected area extends over a width of 0.77 kilometers between the Fish Road and the first lagoon plan.

The ministry urges the concerned individuals to act quickly. “I invite the affected populations who have not yet dismantled their temporary structures to do so without delay,” the minister stated.

The operation specifically targets permanent structures that are wholly or partly made with temporary materials such as “woven branches from palm or coconut trees”, various woods, salvaged sheets or tiles, as well as bags and other recycled plastic materials.

Through this measure, the authorities aim to enforce the regulations in effect in this transforming area. Minister Georges Allè also expressed reliance on “the understanding and collaboration of the affected populations” for the smooth conduct of the operation.