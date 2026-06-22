World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia

France face Iraq in Philadelphia on June 22, 2026, aiming to build on their opening win and strengthen their bid for top spot in World Cup Group I.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

France face Iraq on Monday, June 22, 2026 at 22:00 GMT+1 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on the second matchday of Group I at the 2026 World Cup. This clash shapes up as a decisive step for Les Bleus, who, after their 3-1 win over Senegal on the opening matchday, are looking to consolidate their position in pursuit of first place in the group.

Iraq, for their part, are still seeking a response after their heavy 4-1 defeat to Norway in the opener. This match represents a crucial opportunity for Graham Arnold’s players, who are contesting their first World Cup in 40 years, to kick-start their campaign and hope to upset a solid French side.

The stakes are clear – France, led by Didier Deschamps, are aiming for a convincing win to open up a gap in the standings and move closer to qualification for the knockout stages. Iraq, meanwhile, want to earn important points to stay in the race and uphold their pride.

Group I is made up of France, Iraq, Senegal and Norway. After two matchdays, neither France nor Iraq have yet secured qualification, but the contrast between their starts to the tournament is notable, with 3 points for Les Bleus and none for the Iraqis.

The Philadelphia stadium, with its impressive capacity, provides an ideal setting for this contest, where French experience will be set against Iraqi energy and determination.

Focus on France

The France team will line up in a 4-2-3-1 system under Didier Deschamps. This formation combines a solid back four led by Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne with a double pivot in midfield made up of Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot.

Further forward, the attacking trio of Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola will support lone striker Kylian Mbappé, the true technical leader and major attacking weapon for Les Bleus. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan will be in goal, providing security behind this structure.

The French are banking on a balance between defensive discipline and attacking speed. Mbappé, with his experience and explosiveness, will be the key figure in destabilising an Iraqi defence that France will need to overcome from the start.

Focus on Iraq

Iraq also adopt a 4-2-3-1, overseen by Australian coach Graham Arnold. The defence is built around Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. The midfield combines defensive work and creativity with Amir Al-Ammari and Zaid Ismail.

In attack, Zidane Iqbal, Ibrahim Bayesh and Ahmed Qasem will operate behind striker Aymen Hussein, who scored nine goals during qualifying and remains the main attacking threat for opponents. Goalkeeper Ahmed Basil will rely on his experience to keep his net protected.

Iraq will look to impose their tempo and exploit the spaces left by France, with a clear attacking intent despite the challenge this fixture represents.

France
First half 7' Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00 Group I
Chargement du pronostic
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
First half 7' Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway11004133
France11003123
Senegal100113-20
Iraq100114-30
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FIL D'ACTU
21:35 Football : World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia
21:32 Football : World Cup 2026: France and Iraq line up in 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé and Aymen Hussein starting
21:35 World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia