World Cup 2026: Norway and Senegal Battle for Key Group I Win

Norway and Senegal meet at MetLife Stadium on June 23, 2026 in a crucial Group I match after contrasting starts to the 2026 World Cup.
Norway and Senegal face each other on June 23, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group I match offers a precious victory for both teams after their contrasting starts to the tournament.
Both sides have already played one match in this group, which also includes France and Iraq. Norway made a strong start with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal were beaten 3-1 by France. This encounter therefore looks set to be decisive in both teams’ pursuit of qualification for the knockout stage.
Norway return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, powered by a perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins from eight matches, 37 goals scored and five conceded. The Norwegian side under Ståle Solbakken rely on an intense attacking style, with Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard as their key figures.
Senegal, playing in their third consecutive World Cup under Pape Thiaw, remain a major force in African football after their continental title in 2022. The Senegalese side play a physical, fast game, leaning in particular on experienced leaders such as Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.
The result of this match will have a crucial impact on the rest of Group I, where every point is decisive in securing a place in the round of 16 against strong competition represented by France and an Iraq side playing the role of outsider.
Focus on Norway
Norway play with an attacking setup under former midfielder Ståle Solbakken. His team dominated its qualifying group with a flexible system that promotes creativity and speed. Erling Haaland, the leading scorer with 16 goals in qualifying, is the spearhead, supported by Martin Ødegaard, the driving force in midfield build-up play.
Defensive solidity is provided by an experienced centre-back pairing, while the collective dynamic combines high pressing and quick transitions. Buoyed by a convincing opening win, the Norwegians are looking to confirm their status by securing a second victory that would put them in an excellent position in this difficult group.
Focus on Senegal
Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, adopt a robust and fast style of play. The team rely on a compact defensive block and counterattacks led by Sadio Mané, their key player in attack. Kalidou Koulibaly brings experience and solidity in central defence, while Edouard Mendy occupies the goalkeeper position with confidence.
Despite the opening defeat to France, Senegal remain a formidable team physically and tactically. The side are looking to return to winning ways to regain confidence and keep their qualification ambitions alive in a very balanced group.
Norway
Upcoming
01:00
MetLife Stadium Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00
·
Group I
View match details for France - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 France · Passe : M. Olise 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) Sénégal, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) Sénégal, 76e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) France, 80e 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 France · Passe : A. Rabiot 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) Sénégal, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) Sénégal, 83e 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) France, 87e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) Sénégal, 88e 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 Sénégal · Passe : I. Ndiaye 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 France
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
19
Theo Hernández
Defender
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
20
Désiré Doué
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
26
Maxence Lacroix
21
Lucas Hernández
3
Lucas Digne
15
Ibrahima Konaté
2
Malo Gusto
6
Manu Koné
13
N'Golo Kanté
24
Rayan Cherki
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
9
Marcus Thuram
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
12
Bradley Barcola
Starters 11
16
Edouard Mendy
Goalkeeper
15
Krépin Diatta
Defender
3
Kalidou Koulibaly
Defender
19
Moussa Niakhaté
Defender
25
El Hadji Malick Diouf
Defender
5
Idrissa Gana Gueye
Midfielder
26
Pape Gueye
Midfielder
18
Ismaïla Sarr
Midfielder
8
Lamine Camara
Midfielder
10
Sadio Mané
Midfielder
11
Nicolas Jackson
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Yehvann Diouf
23
Mory Diaw
14
Ismail Jakobs
24
Antoine Mendy
2
Mamadou Sarr
4
Abdoulaye Seck
17
Pape Matar Sarr
6
Pathé Ismaël Ciss
13
Iliman Ndiaye
21
Habib Diarra
22
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
12
Cherif Ndiaye
7
Assane Diao
20
Ibrahim Mbaye
9
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44
Key players
Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
France
Finished
3-1
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Iraq - Norway
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 Norvège · Passe : D. Wolfe 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 Irak · Passe : A. Al Ammari 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 Norvège 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) Irak, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) Irak, 59e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) Norvège, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) Irak, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) Irak, 73e 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 Norvège · Passe : M. Odegaard 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) Irak, 78e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) Norvège, 81e 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen Irak, 86e 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 Norvège 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Norvège · Passe : E. Haaland
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
Jalal Hassan
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
17
Ali Jasim
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Ahmed Basil
1
Fahad Talib
2
Rebin Sulaka
26
Frans Putros
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
25
Mustafa Saadoon
6
Munaf Younus
7
Youssef Amyn
21
Marko Farji
11
Ahmed Qasem
14
Zidane Iqbal
19
Kevin Yakob
20
Aimar Sher
10
Mohanad Ali
13
Ali Yousif
Starters 11
1
Ørjan Nyland
Goalkeeper
26
Julian Ryerson
Defender
3
Kristoffer Ajer
Defender
17
Torbjørn Heggem
Defender
5
David Møller Wolfe
Defender
10
Martin Ødegaard
Midfielder
8
Sander Berge
Midfielder
14
Fredrik Aursnes
Midfielder
20
Antonio Nusa
Midfielder
7
Alexander Sørloth
Forward
9
Erling Haaland
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Sander Tangvik
13
Egil Selvik
25
Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
4
Leo Østigård
15
Fredrik André Bjørkan
24
Sondre Langås
21
Andreas Schjelderup
19
Thelo Aasgaard
2
Morten Thorsby
16
Marcus Pedersen
6
Patrick Berg
22
Oscar Bobb
18
Kristian Thorstvedt
11
Jørgen Strand Larsen
23
Jens Petter Hauge
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90
Key players
Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
16/06
Group I
Iraq
Finished
1-4
Gillette Stadium Norway
View match details for France - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari Irak, 6e 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) France, 14e 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Irak, 26e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Mike Maignan
Goalkeeper
5
Jules Koundé
Defender
4
Dayot Upamecano
Defender
17
William Saliba
Defender
3
Lucas Digne
Defender
6
Manu Koné
Midfielder
14
Adrien Rabiot
Midfielder
7
Ousmane Dembélé
Midfielder
11
Michael Olise
Midfielder
12
Bradley Barcola
Midfielder
10
Kylian Mbappé
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Brice Samba
23
Robin Risser
2
Malo Gusto
15
Ibrahima Konaté
21
Lucas Hernández
19
Theo Hernández
26
Maxence Lacroix
8
Aurélien Tchouaméni
13
N'Golo Kanté
18
Warren Zaïre-Emery
25
Maghnes Akliouche
24
Rayan Cherki
22
Jean-Philippe Mateta
9
Marcus Thuram
20
Désiré Doué
Starters 11
22
Ahmed Basil
Goalkeeper
3
Hussein Ali
Defender
4
Zaid Tahseen
Defender
5
Akam Hashem
Defender
23
Merchas Doski
Defender
16
Amir Al-Ammari
Midfielder
11
Ahmed Qasem
Midfielder
24
Zaid Ismail
Midfielder
14
Zidane Iqbal
Midfielder
8
Ibrahim Bayesh
Midfielder
18
Aymen Hussein
Forward
Substitutes 15
9
Ali Al-Hamadi
1
Fahad Talib
12
Jalal Hassan
6
Munaf Younus
15
Ahmed Hasan Maknazi
26
Frans Putros
25
Mustafa Saadoon
2
Rebin Sulaka
17
Ali Jasim
20
Aimar Sher
19
Kevin Yakob
21
Marko Farji
7
Youssef Amyn
13
Ali Yousif
10
Mohanad Ali
Match stats
Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16
Key players
Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
22/06
Group I
France
Live
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Iraq
View match details for Norway - Senegal
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group I
Norway
Upcoming
01:00
MetLife Stadium Senegal
View match details for Norway - France
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Norway
Upcoming
20:00
Gillette Stadium France
View match details for Senegal - Iraq
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming
20:00
BMO Field Iraq
Group I
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Norway 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 3 France 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 Senegal 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 Iraq 1 0 0 1 1 4 -3 0
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