World Cup 2026: Norway and Senegal Battle for Key Group I Win

Norway and Senegal meet at MetLife Stadium on June 23, 2026 in a crucial Group I match after contrasting starts to the 2026 World Cup.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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SUMMARY

Norway and Senegal face each other on June 23, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group I match offers a precious victory for both teams after their contrasting starts to the tournament.

Both sides have already played one match in this group, which also includes France and Iraq. Norway made a strong start with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal were beaten 3-1 by France. This encounter therefore looks set to be decisive in both teams’ pursuit of qualification for the knockout stage.

Norway return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, powered by a perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins from eight matches, 37 goals scored and five conceded. The Norwegian side under Ståle Solbakken rely on an intense attacking style, with Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard as their key figures.

Senegal, playing in their third consecutive World Cup under Pape Thiaw, remain a major force in African football after their continental title in 2022. The Senegalese side play a physical, fast game, leaning in particular on experienced leaders such as Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

The result of this match will have a crucial impact on the rest of Group I, where every point is decisive in securing a place in the round of 16 against strong competition represented by France and an Iraq side playing the role of outsider.

Focus on Norway

Norway play with an attacking setup under former midfielder Ståle Solbakken. His team dominated its qualifying group with a flexible system that promotes creativity and speed. Erling Haaland, the leading scorer with 16 goals in qualifying, is the spearhead, supported by Martin Ødegaard, the driving force in midfield build-up play.

Defensive solidity is provided by an experienced centre-back pairing, while the collective dynamic combines high pressing and quick transitions. Buoyed by a convincing opening win, the Norwegians are looking to confirm their status by securing a second victory that would put them in an excellent position in this difficult group.

Focus on Senegal

Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, adopt a robust and fast style of play. The team rely on a compact defensive block and counterattacks led by Sadio Mané, their key player in attack. Kalidou Koulibaly brings experience and solidity in central defence, while Edouard Mendy occupies the goalkeeper position with confidence.

Despite the opening defeat to France, Senegal remain a formidable team physically and tactically. The side are looking to return to winning ways to regain confidence and keep their qualification ambitions alive in a very balanced group.

Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00 Group I
Chargement du pronostic
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Live Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway11004133
France11003123
Senegal100113-20
Iraq100114-30
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