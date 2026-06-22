World Cup 2026: Norway and Senegal Battle for Key Group I Win

Norway and Senegal meet at MetLife Stadium on June 23, 2026 in a crucial Group I match after contrasting starts to the 2026 World Cup.

Norway and Senegal face each other on June 23, 2026 at 1:00 a.m. GMT+1 at MetLife Stadium in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. This Group I match offers a precious victory for both teams after their contrasting starts to the tournament.

Both sides have already played one match in this group, which also includes France and Iraq. Norway made a strong start with a 4-1 win over Iraq, while Senegal were beaten 3-1 by France. This encounter therefore looks set to be decisive in both teams’ pursuit of qualification for the knockout stage.

Norway return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, powered by a perfect qualifying campaign with eight wins from eight matches, 37 goals scored and five conceded. The Norwegian side under Ståle Solbakken rely on an intense attacking style, with Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard as their key figures.

Senegal, playing in their third consecutive World Cup under Pape Thiaw, remain a major force in African football after their continental title in 2022. The Senegalese side play a physical, fast game, leaning in particular on experienced leaders such as Sadio Mané, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy.

The result of this match will have a crucial impact on the rest of Group I, where every point is decisive in securing a place in the round of 16 against strong competition represented by France and an Iraq side playing the role of outsider.

Focus on Norway

Norway play with an attacking setup under former midfielder Ståle Solbakken. His team dominated its qualifying group with a flexible system that promotes creativity and speed. Erling Haaland, the leading scorer with 16 goals in qualifying, is the spearhead, supported by Martin Ødegaard, the driving force in midfield build-up play.

Defensive solidity is provided by an experienced centre-back pairing, while the collective dynamic combines high pressing and quick transitions. Buoyed by a convincing opening win, the Norwegians are looking to confirm their status by securing a second victory that would put them in an excellent position in this difficult group.

Focus on Senegal

Senegal, coached by Pape Thiaw, adopt a robust and fast style of play. The team rely on a compact defensive block and counterattacks led by Sadio Mané, their key player in attack. Kalidou Koulibaly brings experience and solidity in central defence, while Edouard Mendy occupies the goalkeeper position with confidence.

Despite the opening defeat to France, Senegal remain a formidable team physically and tactically. The side are looking to return to winning ways to regain confidence and keep their qualification ambitions alive in a very balanced group.

Norway Upcoming 01:00 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal

Chargement du pronostic

Group I schedule View full schedule View match details for France - Senegal Match center France - Senegal France 3-1 3-1 Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 66' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 1-0 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Sarr (remplace I. Mbaye) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Camara (remplace H. Diarra) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace B. Barcola) 82' ⚽ But - B. Barcola 2-0 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Gueye (remplace I. Ndiaye) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Jackson (remplace B. Dieng) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Doue (remplace R. Cherki) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Gueye (remplace P. Ciss) 90+5' ⚽ But - I. Mbaye 2-1 90+6' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe 3-1 Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 19 Theo Hernández Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 20 Désiré Doué Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

26 Maxence Lacroix

21 Lucas Hernández

3 Lucas Digne

15 Ibrahima Konaté

2 Malo Gusto

6 Manu Koné

13 N'Golo Kanté

24 Rayan Cherki

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

9 Marcus Thuram

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

12 Bradley Barcola Senegal System 4-2-3-1 Coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 16 Edouard Mendy Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 3 Kalidou Koulibaly Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf Defender 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 18 Ismaïla Sarr Midfielder 8 Lamine Camara Midfielder 10 Sadio Mané Midfielder 11 Nicolas Jackson Forward Substitutes 15 1 Yehvann Diouf

23 Mory Diaw

14 Ismail Jakobs

24 Antoine Mendy

2 Mamadou Sarr

4 Abdoulaye Seck

17 Pape Matar Sarr

6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss

13 Iliman Ndiaye

21 Habib Diarra

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

12 Cherif Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Match stats Tirs cadres : France 7 / Senegal 2

: France 7 / Senegal 2 Tirs : France 10 / Senegal 6

: France 10 / Senegal 6 Possession : France 54% / Senegal 46%

: France 54% / Senegal 46% Corners : France 6 / Senegal 4

: France 6 / Senegal 4 Fautes : France 4 / Senegal 9

: France 4 / Senegal 9 Passes : France 561 / Senegal 476

: France 561 / Senegal 476 Precision des passes : France 88% / Senegal 86%

: France 88% / Senegal 86% xG : France 1.86 / Senegal 0.44 Key players Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 7, 1 but(s) Edouard Mendy (Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s)

(Senegal) : note 7.3, 5 arret(s) Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 8

(France) : note 8 Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Finished 3-1 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Iraq - Norway Match center Iraq - Norway Iraq 1-4 1-4 Norway Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 29' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 0-1 39' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-1 43' ⚽ But - E. Haaland 1-2 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Ismaeel (remplace Z. Iqbal) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Hamadi (remplace M. Farji) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Aursnes (remplace K. Thorstvedt) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Wolfe (remplace L. Ostigard) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Ali (remplace M. Saadoon) 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Jasim (remplace A. Qasem) 76' ⚽ But - L. Ostigard 1-3 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Bayesh (remplace Meme) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Odegaard (remplace P. Berg) 86' Carton jaune - Z. Tahseen 90+6' ⚽ But - A. Hussein 1-4 90+7' ⚽ But - K. Thorstvedt 1-4 Line-ups Iraq System 4-4-2 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 12 Jalal Hassan Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 17 Ali Jasim Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward 9 Ali Al-Hamadi Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Basil

1 Fahad Talib

2 Rebin Sulaka

26 Frans Putros

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

25 Mustafa Saadoon

6 Munaf Younus

7 Youssef Amyn

21 Marko Farji

11 Ahmed Qasem

14 Zidane Iqbal

19 Kevin Yakob

20 Aimar Sher

10 Mohanad Ali

13 Ali Yousif Norway System 4-4-2 Coach Stale Solbakken Starters 11 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper 26 Julian Ryerson Defender 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder 8 Sander Berge Midfielder 14 Fredrik Aursnes Midfielder 20 Antonio Nusa Midfielder 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward 9 Erling Haaland Forward Substitutes 15 12 Sander Tangvik

13 Egil Selvik

25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener

4 Leo Østigård

15 Fredrik André Bjørkan

24 Sondre Langås

21 Andreas Schjelderup

19 Thelo Aasgaard

2 Morten Thorsby

16 Marcus Pedersen

6 Patrick Berg

22 Oscar Bobb

18 Kristian Thorstvedt

11 Jørgen Strand Larsen

23 Jens Petter Hauge Match stats Tirs cadres : Iraq 1 / Norway 3

: Iraq 1 / Norway 3 Tirs : Iraq 11 / Norway 7

: Iraq 11 / Norway 7 Possession : Iraq 40% / Norway 60%

: Iraq 40% / Norway 60% Corners : Iraq 2 / Norway 4

: Iraq 2 / Norway 4 Fautes : Iraq 8 / Norway 10

: Iraq 8 / Norway 10 Passes : Iraq 260 / Norway 405

: Iraq 260 / Norway 405 Precision des passes : Iraq 81% / Norway 88%

: Iraq 81% / Norway 88% xG : Iraq 0.77 / Norway 1.90 Key players Erling Haaland (Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s)

(Norway) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Aymen Hussein (Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) David Møller Wolfe (Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iraq) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Merchas Doski (Iraq) : note 7.5

(Iraq) : note 7.5 Zidane Iqbal (Iraq) : note 6.9

(Iraq) : note 6.9 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 6.9

(Norway) : note 6.9 Torbjørn Heggem (Norway) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Iraq Finished 1-4 Gillette Stadium Norway Norway View match details for France - Iraq Match center France - Iraq France 1-0 Live · 1-0 Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 6' Carton jaune - A. Al Ammari 14' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise) 26' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi) Line-ups France System 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 6 Manu Koné Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 1 Brice Samba

23 Robin Risser

2 Malo Gusto

15 Ibrahima Konaté

21 Lucas Hernández

19 Theo Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

8 Aurélien Tchouaméni

13 N'Golo Kanté

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

25 Maghnes Akliouche

24 Rayan Cherki

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

9 Marcus Thuram

20 Désiré Doué Iraq System 4-1-4-1 Coach Graham Arnold Starters 11 22 Ahmed Basil Goalkeeper 3 Hussein Ali Defender 4 Zaid Tahseen Defender 5 Akam Hashem Defender 23 Merchas Doski Defender 16 Amir Al-Ammari Midfielder 11 Ahmed Qasem Midfielder 24 Zaid Ismail Midfielder 14 Zidane Iqbal Midfielder 8 Ibrahim Bayesh Midfielder 18 Aymen Hussein Forward Substitutes 15 9 Ali Al-Hamadi

1 Fahad Talib

12 Jalal Hassan

6 Munaf Younus

15 Ahmed Hasan Maknazi

26 Frans Putros

25 Mustafa Saadoon

2 Rebin Sulaka

17 Ali Jasim

20 Aimar Sher

19 Kevin Yakob

21 Marko Farji

7 Youssef Amyn

13 Ali Yousif

10 Mohanad Ali Match stats Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0

: France 1 / Iraq 0 Tirs : France 7 / Iraq 2

: France 7 / Iraq 2 Possession : France 58% / Iraq 42%

: France 58% / Iraq 42% Corners : France 1 / Iraq 1

: France 1 / Iraq 1 Fautes : France 5 / Iraq 2

: France 5 / Iraq 2 Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1

: France 0 / Iraq 1 Passes : France 291 / Iraq 213

: France 291 / Iraq 213 Precision des passes : France 89% / Iraq 80%

: France 89% / Iraq 80% xG : France 0.24 / Iraq 0.16 Key players Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 8, 1 but(s)

(France) : note 8, 1 but(s) Michael Olise (France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(France) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Dayot Upamecano (France) : note 7.2

(France) : note 7.2 Hussein Ali (Iraq) : note 7.2

(Iraq) : note 7.2 Amir Al-Ammari (Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Iraq) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Akam Hashem (Iraq) : note 7

(Iraq) : note 7 Manu Koné (France) : note 6.9

(France) : note 6.9 Adrien Rabiot (France) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I France Live 1-0 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq View match details for Norway - Senegal Match center Norway - Senegal Norway 01:00 Upcoming Senegal Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 01:00 MetLife Stadium Senegal Senegal View match details for Norway - France Match center Norway - France Norway 20:00 Upcoming France Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Norway Upcoming 20:00 Gillette Stadium France France View match details for Senegal - Iraq Match center Senegal - Iraq Senegal 20:00 Upcoming Iraq Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group I Senegal Upcoming 20:00 BMO Field Iraq Iraq