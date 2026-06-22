World Cup 2026: Free bet France – Iraq, make your prediction

Six hours before the kick-off of France – Iraq, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before the automatic closure at kick-off.

The match is scheduled for 22/06/2026 22:00 at the Lincoln Financial Field. The principle remains simple: no money deposit, no financial gain, only a ranking of predictions among readers.

France Upcoming 22:00 Lincoln Financial Field Iraq Iraq

Your prediction

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Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a bonus for goal difference when applicable.