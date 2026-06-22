World Cup 2026: Free bet Norway – Senegal, make your prediction

Six hours before the kickoff of Norway – Senegal, Bénin Web TV highlights its free bet for the 2026 World Cup. Readers can make their predictions, choose the winner or a draw, and try for the exact score before the automatic closure at kickoff.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration editoriale generee par IA.
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SUMMARY

The match is scheduled for 23/06/2026 01:00 at MetLife Stadium. The principle remains simple: no cash deposit, no financial gain, just a ranking of predictions among readers.

Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
23/06/2026 01:00 Group I

Your Prediction

Chargement du pronostic

Points will be awarded after the final score is validated: 50 points for the exact score, 20 points for the correct result, with a goal difference bonus when applicable.

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19:22 World Cup 2026: Free bet Norway – Senegal, make your prediction