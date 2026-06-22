Benin: the schedule for the corrections and results of the 2026 Baccalaureate officially unveiled

The written exams for the Baccalauréat, June 2026 session, concluded last Thursday, June 18, across the entire national territory.

After this first phase of composition, attention now turns to the secretariats and correction centers. Candidates will have to wait a few weeks before finding out their results, following a rigorously established publication schedule.

According to the official information available, the grading phase is scheduled to take place from Monday, June 29 to Saturday, July 4, 2026. Following this evaluation work, the very first national deliberation will be announced on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Candidates declared eligible will then need to continue the official process through the optional subjects, physical education sessions (EPS), and oral exams for the relevant series.

The third and final deliberation of the exam is scheduled for mid-July. Finally, the official report cards will be made available to all candidates on July 20 and 21, 2026.