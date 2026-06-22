Lionel Messi becomes the all-time top scorer in World Cup history.

Having already matched Miroslav Klose with his hat trick against Algeria, Lionel Messi reached a new milestone during the match against Austria. By scoring his 17th goal in the World Cup, the Argentine captain became the sole all-time top scorer in the history of the competition.

Once again, the evening showcased the genius of Lionel Messi. After an impressive hat trick during Argentina’s opening match against Algeria, the Albiceleste captain continued his incredible run by scoring another goal against Austria on the second day of Group J in the 2026 World Cup. Before this match, Messi was already sharing the top of the historical scoring chart for the World Cup with former German striker Miroslav Klose. He needed just one more goal to take sole possession of one of the most prestigious scoring records in football history.

The Argentine wasted no time seizing this opportunity. In the 39th minute, the number 10 perfectly exploited a cross from the right side to beat the opposing goalkeeper and open the scoring. This goal was worth much more than just an advantage on the scoreboard: it allowed Messi to etch his name at the very top of the World Cup scoring hierarchy. With 17 goals in the world’s premier football competition, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner surpasses Klose and further cements his status as a true legend of the game. Behind him are two other football giants, Brazilian Ronaldo with 15 goals and German Gerd Müller, recently matched by Kylian Mbappé, both credited with 14 goals.

At 39, Messi continues to write his own story and push the boundaries. Already regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, the Argentine World Champion adds another golden line to an already exceptional record. In a tournament where every match can turn a career into legend, the captain of the Albiceleste seems more determined than ever to leave an indelible mark on the global stage.

The ranking of the best scorers in World Cup history:

Lionel Messi: 17 goals

Miroslav Klose: 16 goals

Ronaldo: 15 goals

Gerd Müller, Kylian Mbappé: 14 goals