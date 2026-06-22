World Cup 2026: France lead Iraq at halftime (1-0)

France lead Iraq 1-0 at halftime in their 2026 World Cup Group I match in Philadelphia thanks to a 14th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappé.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Sénégal, le 16/06/2026 20:00, stade MetLife Stadium
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France went into halftime ahead against Iraq (1-0) in their Group I match at the 2026 World Cup, played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kylian Mbappé scored the only goal of the first half in the 14th minute, set up by Michael Olise.

After a start marked by a yellow card shown to Iraq’s Amir Al-Ammari as early as the 6th minute, Les Bleus quickly opened the scoring, capitalizing on an efficient team move. The match remains tight, with possession favoring France (61%) and territorial dominance reflected in 5 shots, only one of them on target, compared with 2 attempts from Iraq, none on target.

The French team are playing in a 4-2-3-1 under Didier Deschamps, with Mike Maignan in goal and a defense made up of Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba and Lucas Digne. In midfield, Manu Koné and Adrien Rabiot support Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola, who are backing central striker Kylian Mbappé, very active since the start of the match.

On the other side, Iraq are lining up in a 4-3-3 with Ahmed Basil in goal. Their defense features Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem and Merchas Doski. In midfield are Amir Al-Ammari, booked early in the match, Zidane Iqbal and Zaid Ismail. The attack is led by Ahmed Qasem, Aymen Hussein and Ibrahim Bayesh. Coach Graham Arnold made a change in the 26th minute, replacing Ali Al-Hamadi with Aymen Hussein.

Statistically, France have a pass accuracy of 87% compared with 79% for Iraq, illustrating Les Bleus’ technical control and command of the match. France have also won one corner, while Iraq have had none.

France
Half-time Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
22/06/2026 22:00 Group I
Fil du match
  1. 6'Carton jaune - A. Al AmmariIrak, 6e
  2. 14'But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise)France, 14e
  3. 26'Remplacement - A. Hussein (remplace A. Al Hamadi)Irak, 26e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : France 1 / Iraq 0
  • Tirs : France 5 / Iraq 2
  • Possession : France 61% / Iraq 39%
  • Corners : France 1 / Iraq 0
  • Fautes : France 2 / Iraq 1
  • Cartons jaunes : France 0 / Iraq 1
  • Passes : France 191 / Iraq 127
  • Precision des passes : France 87% / Iraq 79%
  • xG : France 0.20 / Iraq 0.16
Group I schedule
View full schedule
Group I
France
Finished MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Iraq
Finished Gillette Stadium
Norway
Group I
France
Half-time Lincoln Financial Field
Iraq
Group I
Norway
Upcoming MetLife Stadium
Senegal
Group I
Norway
Upcoming Gillette Stadium
France
Group I
Senegal
Upcoming BMO Field
Iraq
Group I
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Norway11004133
France11003123
Senegal100113-20
Iraq100114-30
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22:52 Football : World Cup 2026: France lead Iraq at halftime (1-0)
21:35 Football : World Cup 2026: France target top spot in the group against Iraq in Philadelphia
22:52 World Cup 2026: France lead Iraq at halftime (1-0)