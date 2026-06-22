World Cup 2026: Argentina lead Austria at halftime (1-0)

Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group J match at AT&T Stadium, thanks to a 38th-minute Lionel Messi goal.
At halftime in the World Cup 2026 Group J match, Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at AT&T Stadium. The only goal of the first half was scored by Lionel Messi in the 38th minute from a Facundo Medina assist. This partial advantage confirms Argentina’s dominance in this meeting between two teams that had already won their opening match in the group stage.
Argentina had beaten Algeria 3-0, while Austria had defeated Jordan 3-1. This duel between two well-started teams is living up to expectations as a direct clash at the top of the group. Messi’s goal came shortly before a turning point, with Austria’s Stefan Posch receiving a yellow card in the 40th minute.
During the first half, Argentina had 48% possession compared with 52% for Austria, who nevertheless conceded from a quick counterattack initiated by Medina. Argentina attempted just one shot on target, Messi’s converted penalty. Austria had more attempts, two off target, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept his goal intact. The play was hard-fought, with a combined total of seven fouls and one booking.
Argentina’s 4-4-2 formation, led by Lionel Scaloni, features their star forward Messi, supported by Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez in goal. Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, are playing in a 4-2-3-1 with a solid unit built around David Alaba and attacking support from Marcel Sabitzer.
The second half promises to be intense for Austria, who will need to show greater attacking efficiency to get back level, while Argentina will look to strengthen their lead by relying on Messi’s creativity and experience.
Argentina
Half-time
1-0
AT&T Stadium Austria
22/06/2026 18:00
·
Group J
Fil du match
38' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina) Argentine, 38e 40' Carton jaune - S. Posch Autriche, 40e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 0 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Austria 2 Possession : Argentina 55% / Austria 45% Corners : Argentina 0 / Austria 2 Fautes : Argentina 8 / Austria 5 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Austria 1 Passes : Argentina 230 / Austria 184 Precision des passes : Argentina 87% / Austria 79% xG : Argentina 1.05 / Austria 0.24
View match details for Argentina - Algeria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
8' VAR VAR - F. Chaibi Algérie, 8e 17' ⚽ But - L. Messi 1-0 Argentine · Passe : R. de Paul 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Montiel (remplace N. Molina) Argentine, 46e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Martinez (remplace J. Alvarez) Argentine, 55e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Almada (remplace N. Gonzalez) Argentine, 55e 60' ⚽ But - L. Messi 2-0 Argentine 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Boudaoui (remplace H. Aouar) Algérie, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gouiri (remplace M. Amoura) Algérie, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hadj Moussa (remplace R. Mahrez) Algérie, 64e 76' ⚽ But - L. Messi 3-0 Argentine · Passe : N. Gonzalez 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Messi (remplace N. Paz) Argentine, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) Argentine, 80e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Bentaleb (remplace A. Boulbina) Algérie, 81e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Maza (remplace R. Zerrouki) Algérie, 82e 8' ⚽ But - F. Chaibi 0-1 Algérie · Passe : I. Maza
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Emiliano Martínez
Goalkeeper
4
Gonzalo Montiel
Defender
13
Cristian Romero
Defender
6
Lisandro Martínez
Defender
25
Facundo Medina
Defender
7
Rodrigo De Paul
Midfielder
20
Alexis Mac Allister
Midfielder
24
Enzo Fernández
Midfielder
16
Thiago Almada
Midfielder
10
Lionel Messi
Forward
22
Lautaro Martínez
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Nahuel Molina
15
Nicolás González
9
Julián Alvarez
1
Juan Musso
12
Gerónimo Rulli
3
Nicolás Tagliafico
19
Nicolás Otamendi
2
Marcos Senesi
5
Leandro Paredes
8
Valentín Barco
11
Giovani Lo Celso
14
Exequiel Palacios
17
Giuliano Simeone
18
Nico Paz
21
José Manuel López
Starters 11
23
Luca Zidane
Goalkeeper
17
Rafik Belghali
Defender
2
Aïssa Mandi
Defender
21
Ramy Bensebaini
Defender
15
Rayan Aït-Nouri
Defender
14
Hicham Boudaoui
Midfielder
19
Nabil Bentaleb
Midfielder
22
Ibrahim Maza
Midfielder
11
Anis Hadj Moussa
Forward
9
Amine Gouiri
Forward
10
Farès Chaïbi
Forward
Substitutes 15
8
Houssem Aouar
7
Riyad Mahrez
18
Mohamed Amoura
1
Melvin Mastil
16
Oussama Benbot
3
Achref Abada
4
Mohamed Tougai
5
Zineddine Belaid
13
Jaouen Hadjam
26
Samir Sophian Chergui
6
Ramiz Zerrouki
24
Yassine Titraoui
20
Adil Boulbina
12
Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali
25
Farès Ghedjemis
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Argentina 6 / Algeria 0 Tirs : Argentina 10 / Algeria 7 Possession : Argentina 48% / Algeria 52% Corners : Argentina 2 / Algeria 2 Fautes : Argentina 12 / Algeria 7 Passes : Argentina 561 / Algeria 595 Precision des passes : Argentina 90% / Algeria 92% xG : Argentina 1.23 / Algeria 0.31
Key players
Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 10, 3 but(s) Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Nicolás González (Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Luca Zidane (Algeria) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s) Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 7.3 Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.3 Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) : note 7.2 Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
17/06/2026 Argentina 3-0 Algeria (World Cup)
17/06
Group J
Argentina
Finished
3-0
Arrowhead Stadium Algeria
View match details for Austria - Jordan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
21' ⚽ But - R. Schmid 1-0 Autriche · Passe : X. Schlager 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kalajdzic (remplace M. Arnautovic) Autriche, 46e 50' ⚽ But - A. Olwan 1-1 Jordanie · Passe : N. Al Rawabdeh 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - X. Schlager (remplace C. Chukwuemeka) Autriche, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Alaba (remplace K. Danso) Autriche, 59e 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Mwene (remplace P. Wanner) Autriche, 59e 67' VAR VAR - M. Arnautovic Autriche, 67e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abualnadi (remplace S. Obaid) Jordanieieie, 72e 76' ⚽ But - Y. Al Arab 2-1 Autriche 77' Carton jaune - M. Sabitzer Autriche, 77e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nasib (remplace S. Al Rosan) Jordanieieie, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Haddad (remplace M. Al Mardi) Jordanieieie, 81e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Schmid (remplace P. Wimmer) Autriche, 83e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Tamari (remplace M. Al Daoud) Jordanieieie, 88e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Al Fakhouri (remplace A. Azaizeh) Jordanieieie, 89e 90+12' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 3-1 Autriche 67' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 2-1 Autriche
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alexander Schlager
Goalkeeper
5
Stefan Posch
Defender
15
Philipp Lienhart
Defender
8
David Alaba
Defender
16
Phillipp Mwene
Defender
6
Nicolas Seiwald
Midfielder
4
Xaver Schlager
Midfielder
18
Romano Schmid
Midfielder
20
Konrad Laimer
Midfielder
9
Marcel Sabitzer
Midfielder
14
Saša Kalajdžić
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Marko Arnautović
3
Kevin Danso
17
Carney Chukwuemeka
24
Paul Wanner
12
Florian Wiegele
13
Patrick Pentz
2
David Affengruber
23
Marco Friedl
25
Michael Svoboda
10
Florian Grillitsch
19
Dejan Ljubičić
22
Alexander Prass
26
Alessandro Schöpf
21
Patrick Wimmer
11
Michael Gregoritsch
Starters 11
1
Yazeed Abu Laila
Goalkeeper
3
Abdallah Nasib
Defender
5
Yazan Al-Arab
Defender
16
Mo Abualnadi
Defender
23
Ehsan Haddad
Midfielder
21
Nizar Al-Rashdan
Midfielder
8
Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh
Midfielder
20
Mohannad Abu Taha
Midfielder
11
Odeh Fakhoury
Forward
9
Ali Olwan
Forward
10
Mousa Tamari
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Abdallah Al-Fakhouri
12
Noureddin Zaid
4
Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab
17
Saleem Obaid
19
Saad Al Rousan
26
Anas Badawi
18
Mohammad Abu Ghoush
2
Mohammad Ali Hasheesh
6
Amer Jamous
14
Rajaei Ayed
15
Ibrahim Sadeh
25
Mohammad Al Daoud
7
Mohammad Abu Zrayq
13
Mahmoud Al-Mardi
24
Ali Al Azaizah
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Austria 2 / Jordan 4 Tirs : Austria 8 / Jordan 10 Possession : Austria 65% / Jordan 35% Corners : Austria 3 / Jordan 3 Fautes : Austria 10 / Jordan 6 Cartons jaunes : Austria 1 / Jordan 0 Passes : Austria 522 / Jordan 280 Precision des passes : Austria 85% / Jordan 75% xG : Austria 0.54 / Jordan 0.51
Key players
Ali Olwan (Jordan) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Romano Schmid (Austria) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Xaver Schlager (Austria) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alexander Schlager (Austria) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s) Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh (Jordan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan) : note 7.3 Philipp Lienhart (Austria) : note 7.2 Nicolas Seiwald (Austria) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
17/06
Group J
Austria
Finished
3-1
Levi's Stadium Jordan
View match details for Argentina - Austria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
38' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina) Argentine, 38e 40' Carton jaune - S. Posch Autriche, 40e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Emiliano Martínez
Goalkeeper
26
Nahuel Molina
Defender
13
Cristian Romero
Defender
6
Lisandro Martínez
Defender
25
Facundo Medina
Defender
7
Rodrigo De Paul
Midfielder
20
Alexis Mac Allister
Midfielder
24
Enzo Fernández
Midfielder
16
Thiago Almada
Midfielder
10
Lionel Messi
Forward
22
Lautaro Martínez
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Juan Musso
12
Gerónimo Rulli
3
Nicolás Tagliafico
19
Nicolás Otamendi
2
Marcos Senesi
4
Gonzalo Montiel
8
Valentín Barco
18
Nico Paz
5
Leandro Paredes
17
Giuliano Simeone
11
Giovani Lo Celso
14
Exequiel Palacios
15
Nicolás González
21
José Manuel López
9
Julián Alvarez
Starters 11
1
Alexander Schlager
Goalkeeper
5
Stefan Posch
Defender
3
Kevin Danso
Defender
8
David Alaba
Defender
20
Konrad Laimer
Defender
6
Nicolas Seiwald
Midfielder
4
Xaver Schlager
Midfielder
18
Romano Schmid
Midfielder
24
Paul Wanner
Midfielder
9
Marcel Sabitzer
Midfielder
11
Michael Gregoritsch
Forward
Substitutes 15
13
Patrick Pentz
12
Florian Wiegele
2
David Affengruber
23
Marco Friedl
25
Michael Svoboda
15
Philipp Lienhart
22
Alexander Prass
19
Dejan Ljubičić
21
Patrick Wimmer
10
Florian Grillitsch
17
Carney Chukwuemeka
26
Alessandro Schöpf
16
Phillipp Mwene
14
Saša Kalajdžić
7
Marko Arnautović
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 0 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Austria 2 Possession : Argentina 55% / Austria 45% Corners : Argentina 0 / Austria 2 Fautes : Argentina 8 / Austria 5 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Austria 1 Passes : Argentina 230 / Austria 184 Precision des passes : Argentina 87% / Austria 79% xG : Argentina 1.05 / Austria 0.24
Key players
Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 7, 1 but(s) Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) David Alaba (Austria) : note 7.7 Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.3 Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 6.9 Enzo Fernández (Argentina) : note 6.9 Thiago Almada (Argentina) : note 6.9 Romano Schmid (Austria) : note 6.7
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
22/06
Group J
Argentina
Half-time
1-0
AT&T Stadium Austria
View match details for Jordan - Algeria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
23/06
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming
04:00
Levi's Stadium Algeria
View match details for Algeria - Austria
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group J
Algeria
Upcoming
03:00
Arrowhead Stadium Austria
View match details for Jordan - Argentina
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
28/06
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming
03:00
AT&T Stadium Argentina
Group J
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts Argentina 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Austria 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3 Jordan 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0 Algeria 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
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