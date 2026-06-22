World Cup 2026: Argentina lead Austria at halftime (1-0)

Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group J match at AT&T Stadium, thanks to a 38th-minute Lionel Messi goal.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Argentine VS Algérie, le 17/06/2026 02:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
Illustration du match Argentine VS Algérie, le 17/06/2026 02:00, stade Arrowhead Stadium
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At halftime in the World Cup 2026 Group J match, Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at AT&T Stadium. The only goal of the first half was scored by Lionel Messi in the 38th minute from a Facundo Medina assist. This partial advantage confirms Argentina’s dominance in this meeting between two teams that had already won their opening match in the group stage.

Argentina had beaten Algeria 3-0, while Austria had defeated Jordan 3-1. This duel between two well-started teams is living up to expectations as a direct clash at the top of the group. Messi’s goal came shortly before a turning point, with Austria’s Stefan Posch receiving a yellow card in the 40th minute.

During the first half, Argentina had 48% possession compared with 52% for Austria, who nevertheless conceded from a quick counterattack initiated by Medina. Argentina attempted just one shot on target, Messi’s converted penalty. Austria had more attempts, two off target, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept his goal intact. The play was hard-fought, with a combined total of seven fouls and one booking.

Argentina’s 4-4-2 formation, led by Lionel Scaloni, features their star forward Messi, supported by Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez in goal. Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, are playing in a 4-2-3-1 with a solid unit built around David Alaba and attacking support from Marcel Sabitzer.

The second half promises to be intense for Austria, who will need to show greater attacking efficiency to get back level, while Argentina will look to strengthen their lead by relying on Messi’s creativity and experience.

Argentina
Half-time AT&T Stadium
Austria
22/06/2026 18:00 Group J
Fil du match
  1. 38'But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina)Argentine, 38e
  2. 40'Carton jaune - S. PoschAutriche, 40e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 0
  • Tirs : Argentina 3 / Austria 2
  • Possession : Argentina 55% / Austria 45%
  • Corners : Argentina 0 / Austria 2
  • Fautes : Argentina 8 / Austria 5
  • Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Austria 1
  • Passes : Argentina 230 / Austria 184
  • Precision des passes : Argentina 87% / Austria 79%
  • xG : Argentina 1.05 / Austria 0.24
Group J schedule
View full schedule
Group J
Argentina
Finished Arrowhead Stadium
Algeria
Group J
Austria
Finished Levi's Stadium
Jordan
Group J
Argentina
Half-time AT&T Stadium
Austria
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Algeria
Group J
Algeria
Upcoming Arrowhead Stadium
Austria
Group J
Jordan
Upcoming AT&T Stadium
Argentina
Group J
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
Argentina11003033
Austria11003123
Jordan100113-20
Algeria100103-30
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