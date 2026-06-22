World Cup 2026: Argentina lead Austria at halftime (1-0)

Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 Group J match at AT&T Stadium, thanks to a 38th-minute Lionel Messi goal.

At halftime in the World Cup 2026 Group J match, Argentina lead Austria 1-0 at AT&T Stadium. The only goal of the first half was scored by Lionel Messi in the 38th minute from a Facundo Medina assist. This partial advantage confirms Argentina’s dominance in this meeting between two teams that had already won their opening match in the group stage.

Argentina had beaten Algeria 3-0, while Austria had defeated Jordan 3-1. This duel between two well-started teams is living up to expectations as a direct clash at the top of the group. Messi’s goal came shortly before a turning point, with Austria’s Stefan Posch receiving a yellow card in the 40th minute.

During the first half, Argentina had 48% possession compared with 52% for Austria, who nevertheless conceded from a quick counterattack initiated by Medina. Argentina attempted just one shot on target, Messi’s converted penalty. Austria had more attempts, two off target, but goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez kept his goal intact. The play was hard-fought, with a combined total of seven fouls and one booking.

Argentina’s 4-4-2 formation, led by Lionel Scaloni, features their star forward Messi, supported by Lautaro Martínez and Emiliano Martínez in goal. Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, are playing in a 4-2-3-1 with a solid unit built around David Alaba and attacking support from Marcel Sabitzer.

The second half promises to be intense for Austria, who will need to show greater attacking efficiency to get back level, while Argentina will look to strengthen their lead by relying on Messi’s creativity and experience.

Argentina Half-time 1-0 AT&T Stadium Austria Austria Fil du match 38' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina) 40' Carton jaune - S. Posch Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 0

: Argentina 2 / Austria 0 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Austria 2

: Argentina 3 / Austria 2 Possession : Argentina 55% / Austria 45%

: Argentina 55% / Austria 45% Corners : Argentina 0 / Austria 2

: Argentina 0 / Austria 2 Fautes : Argentina 8 / Austria 5

: Argentina 8 / Austria 5 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Austria 1

: Argentina 0 / Austria 1 Passes : Argentina 230 / Austria 184

: Argentina 230 / Austria 184 Precision des passes : Argentina 87% / Austria 79%

: Argentina 87% / Austria 79% xG : Argentina 1.05 / Austria 0.24

Group J schedule View full schedule View match details for Argentina - Algeria Match center Argentina - Algeria Argentina 3-0 3-0 Algeria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 8' VAR VAR - F. Chaibi 17' ⚽ But - L. Messi 1-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Montiel (remplace N. Molina) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Martinez (remplace J. Alvarez) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Almada (remplace N. Gonzalez) 60' ⚽ But - L. Messi 2-0 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Boudaoui (remplace H. Aouar) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Gouiri (remplace M. Amoura) 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hadj Moussa (remplace R. Mahrez) 76' ⚽ But - L. Messi 3-0 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Messi (remplace N. Paz) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Romero (remplace N. Otamendi) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Bentaleb (remplace A. Boulbina) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Maza (remplace R. Zerrouki) 8' ⚽ But - F. Chaibi 0-1 Line-ups Argentina System 4-4-2 Coach Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 4 Gonzalo Montiel Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 25 Facundo Medina Defender 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 16 Thiago Almada Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 22 Lautaro Martínez Forward Substitutes 15 26 Nahuel Molina

15 Nicolás González

9 Julián Alvarez

1 Juan Musso

12 Gerónimo Rulli

3 Nicolás Tagliafico

19 Nicolás Otamendi

2 Marcos Senesi

5 Leandro Paredes

8 Valentín Barco

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

17 Giuliano Simeone

18 Nico Paz

21 José Manuel López Algeria System 4-3-3 Coach Vladimir Petkovic Starters 11 23 Luca Zidane Goalkeeper 17 Rafik Belghali Defender 2 Aïssa Mandi Defender 21 Ramy Bensebaini Defender 15 Rayan Aït-Nouri Defender 14 Hicham Boudaoui Midfielder 19 Nabil Bentaleb Midfielder 22 Ibrahim Maza Midfielder 11 Anis Hadj Moussa Forward 9 Amine Gouiri Forward 10 Farès Chaïbi Forward Substitutes 15 8 Houssem Aouar

7 Riyad Mahrez

18 Mohamed Amoura

1 Melvin Mastil

16 Oussama Benbot

3 Achref Abada

4 Mohamed Tougai

5 Zineddine Belaid

13 Jaouen Hadjam

26 Samir Sophian Chergui

6 Ramiz Zerrouki

24 Yassine Titraoui

20 Adil Boulbina

12 Ahmed Nadhir Benbouali

25 Farès Ghedjemis Match stats Tirs cadres : Argentina 6 / Algeria 0

: Argentina 6 / Algeria 0 Tirs : Argentina 10 / Algeria 7

: Argentina 10 / Algeria 7 Possession : Argentina 48% / Algeria 52%

: Argentina 48% / Algeria 52% Corners : Argentina 2 / Algeria 2

: Argentina 2 / Algeria 2 Fautes : Argentina 12 / Algeria 7

: Argentina 12 / Algeria 7 Passes : Argentina 561 / Algeria 595

: Argentina 561 / Algeria 595 Precision des passes : Argentina 90% / Algeria 92%

: Argentina 90% / Algeria 92% xG : Argentina 1.23 / Algeria 0.31 Key players Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 10, 3 but(s)

(Argentina) : note 10, 3 but(s) Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Argentina) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Nicolás González (Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Luca Zidane (Algeria) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s)

(Algeria) : note 6.2, 3 arret(s) Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 7.3

(Argentina) : note 7.3 Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.3

(Argentina) : note 7.3 Aïssa Mandi (Algeria) : note 7.2

(Algeria) : note 7.2 Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 17/06/2026 Argentina 3-0 Algeria (World Cup) Group J Argentina Finished 3-0 Arrowhead Stadium Algeria Algeria View match details for Austria - Jordan Match center Austria - Jordan Austria 3-1 3-1 Jordan Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 21' ⚽ But - R. Schmid 1-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kalajdzic (remplace M. Arnautovic) 50' ⚽ But - A. Olwan 1-1 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - X. Schlager (remplace C. Chukwuemeka) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Alaba (remplace K. Danso) 59' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Mwene (remplace P. Wanner) 67' VAR VAR - M. Arnautovic 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Abualnadi (remplace S. Obaid) 76' ⚽ But - Y. Al Arab 2-1 77' Carton jaune - M. Sabitzer 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nasib (remplace S. Al Rosan) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Haddad (remplace M. Al Mardi) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Schmid (remplace P. Wimmer) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Tamari (remplace M. Al Daoud) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Al Fakhouri (remplace A. Azaizeh) 90+12' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 3-1 67' ⚽ But - M. Arnautovic 2-1 Line-ups Austria System 4-2-3-1 Coach Ralf Rangnick Starters 11 1 Alexander Schlager Goalkeeper 5 Stefan Posch Defender 15 Philipp Lienhart Defender 8 David Alaba Defender 16 Phillipp Mwene Defender 6 Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder 4 Xaver Schlager Midfielder 18 Romano Schmid Midfielder 20 Konrad Laimer Midfielder 9 Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder 14 Saša Kalajdžić Forward Substitutes 15 7 Marko Arnautović

3 Kevin Danso

17 Carney Chukwuemeka

24 Paul Wanner

12 Florian Wiegele

13 Patrick Pentz

2 David Affengruber

23 Marco Friedl

25 Michael Svoboda

10 Florian Grillitsch

19 Dejan Ljubičić

22 Alexander Prass

26 Alessandro Schöpf

21 Patrick Wimmer

11 Michael Gregoritsch Jordan System 3-4-2-1 Coach Jamal Sellami Starters 11 1 Yazeed Abu Laila Goalkeeper 3 Abdallah Nasib Defender 5 Yazan Al-Arab Defender 16 Mo Abualnadi Defender 23 Ehsan Haddad Midfielder 21 Nizar Al-Rashdan Midfielder 8 Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh Midfielder 20 Mohannad Abu Taha Midfielder 11 Odeh Fakhoury Forward 9 Ali Olwan Forward 10 Mousa Tamari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Abdallah Al-Fakhouri

12 Noureddin Zaid

4 Husam Ali Mohammad Abudahab

17 Saleem Obaid

19 Saad Al Rousan

26 Anas Badawi

18 Mohammad Abu Ghoush

2 Mohammad Ali Hasheesh

6 Amer Jamous

14 Rajaei Ayed

15 Ibrahim Sadeh

25 Mohammad Al Daoud

7 Mohammad Abu Zrayq

13 Mahmoud Al-Mardi

24 Ali Al Azaizah Match stats Tirs cadres : Austria 2 / Jordan 4

: Austria 2 / Jordan 4 Tirs : Austria 8 / Jordan 10

: Austria 8 / Jordan 10 Possession : Austria 65% / Jordan 35%

: Austria 65% / Jordan 35% Corners : Austria 3 / Jordan 3

: Austria 3 / Jordan 3 Fautes : Austria 10 / Jordan 6

: Austria 10 / Jordan 6 Cartons jaunes : Austria 1 / Jordan 0

: Austria 1 / Jordan 0 Passes : Austria 522 / Jordan 280

: Austria 522 / Jordan 280 Precision des passes : Austria 85% / Jordan 75%

: Austria 85% / Jordan 75% xG : Austria 0.54 / Jordan 0.51 Key players Ali Olwan (Jordan) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Jordan) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Romano Schmid (Austria) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Austria) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Xaver Schlager (Austria) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Austria) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Alexander Schlager (Austria) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s)

(Austria) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s) Noor Al-Deen Al Rawabdeh (Jordan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Jordan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohannad Abu Taha (Jordan) : note 7.3

(Jordan) : note 7.3 Philipp Lienhart (Austria) : note 7.2

(Austria) : note 7.2 Nicolas Seiwald (Austria) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Austria Finished 3-1 Levi's Stadium Jordan Jordan View match details for Argentina - Austria Match center Argentina - Austria Argentina 1-0 Half-time · 1-0 Austria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 38' ⚽ But - L. Messi (passe F. Medina) 40' Carton jaune - S. Posch Line-ups Argentina System 4-4-2 Coach Lionel Scaloni Starters 11 23 Emiliano Martínez Goalkeeper 26 Nahuel Molina Defender 13 Cristian Romero Defender 6 Lisandro Martínez Defender 25 Facundo Medina Defender 7 Rodrigo De Paul Midfielder 20 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 24 Enzo Fernández Midfielder 16 Thiago Almada Midfielder 10 Lionel Messi Forward 22 Lautaro Martínez Forward Substitutes 15 1 Juan Musso

12 Gerónimo Rulli

3 Nicolás Tagliafico

19 Nicolás Otamendi

2 Marcos Senesi

4 Gonzalo Montiel

8 Valentín Barco

18 Nico Paz

5 Leandro Paredes

17 Giuliano Simeone

11 Giovani Lo Celso

14 Exequiel Palacios

15 Nicolás González

21 José Manuel López

9 Julián Alvarez Austria System 4-2-3-1 Coach Ralf Rangnick Starters 11 1 Alexander Schlager Goalkeeper 5 Stefan Posch Defender 3 Kevin Danso Defender 8 David Alaba Defender 20 Konrad Laimer Defender 6 Nicolas Seiwald Midfielder 4 Xaver Schlager Midfielder 18 Romano Schmid Midfielder 24 Paul Wanner Midfielder 9 Marcel Sabitzer Midfielder 11 Michael Gregoritsch Forward Substitutes 15 13 Patrick Pentz

12 Florian Wiegele

2 David Affengruber

23 Marco Friedl

25 Michael Svoboda

15 Philipp Lienhart

22 Alexander Prass

19 Dejan Ljubičić

21 Patrick Wimmer

10 Florian Grillitsch

17 Carney Chukwuemeka

26 Alessandro Schöpf

16 Phillipp Mwene

14 Saša Kalajdžić

7 Marko Arnautović Match stats Tirs cadres : Argentina 2 / Austria 0

: Argentina 2 / Austria 0 Tirs : Argentina 3 / Austria 2

: Argentina 3 / Austria 2 Possession : Argentina 55% / Austria 45%

: Argentina 55% / Austria 45% Corners : Argentina 0 / Austria 2

: Argentina 0 / Austria 2 Fautes : Argentina 8 / Austria 5

: Argentina 8 / Austria 5 Cartons jaunes : Argentina 0 / Austria 1

: Argentina 0 / Austria 1 Passes : Argentina 230 / Austria 184

: Argentina 230 / Austria 184 Precision des passes : Argentina 87% / Austria 79%

: Argentina 87% / Austria 79% xG : Argentina 1.05 / Austria 0.24 Key players Lionel Messi (Argentina) : note 7, 1 but(s)

(Argentina) : note 7, 1 but(s) Facundo Medina (Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Argentina) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) David Alaba (Austria) : note 7.7

(Austria) : note 7.7 Lautaro Martínez (Argentina) : note 7.3

(Argentina) : note 7.3 Cristian Romero (Argentina) : note 6.9

(Argentina) : note 6.9 Enzo Fernández (Argentina) : note 6.9

(Argentina) : note 6.9 Thiago Almada (Argentina) : note 6.9

(Argentina) : note 6.9 Romano Schmid (Austria) : note 6.7 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Argentina Half-time 1-0 AT&T Stadium Austria Austria View match details for Jordan - Algeria Match center Jordan - Algeria Jordan 04:00 Upcoming Algeria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Jordan Upcoming 04:00 Levi's Stadium Algeria Algeria View match details for Algeria - Austria Match center Algeria - Austria Algeria 03:00 Upcoming Austria Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Algeria Upcoming 03:00 Arrowhead Stadium Austria Austria View match details for Jordan - Argentina Match center Jordan - Argentina Jordan 03:00 Upcoming Argentina Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group J Jordan Upcoming 03:00 AT&T Stadium Argentina Argentina