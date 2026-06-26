World Cup 2026: Eberechi Eze mocks the rumors of a “curse” targeting Harry Kane.

Asked about the claims made by Ghanaian healer Nana Kwaku Bonsam, who claims to have cast a spell on Harry Kane before the match against Ghana, Eberechi Eze chose to laugh it off. The Three Lions midfielder dismissed these speculations, which gained traction after England’s 0-0 draw in the 2026 World Cup.

English midfielder Eberechi Eze humorously reacted to rumors of an alleged spell cast against Three Lions captain Harry Kane during the 2026 World Cup. These speculations emerged after the 0-0 draw between England and Ghana, with several social media posts claiming that Kane had fallen victim to an enchantment orchestrated by self-proclaimed Ghanaian healer Nana Kwaku Bonsam. Before the Group L match, the latter had publicly announced his intention to cast a “spell” on the English captain to hinder his performance against the Black Stars. He had previously made headlines by claiming responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s knee injury before the 2014 World Cup.

Mute during the match in Foxborough, Harry Kane had a frustrating evening, which was enough to fuel the speculation. When asked about the possible impact of this alleged curse in the English dressing room, Eberechi Eze burst into laughter before asking his interlocutor if he really believed in such practices. The 27-year-old then sidestepped the question with a smile, explaining that he was “not very interested” in the topic, suggesting he did not wish to fuel the controversy.

These rumors resonated somewhat due to Kane’s exceptional form since the start of the tournament. Prior to the match against Ghana, the English striker had equaled Gary Lineker’s record with ten goals scored in the World Cup, coming closer to the all-time record. However, his inability to find the back of the net against Ghana reignited speculation on social media. For his part, Nana Kwaku Bonsam now claims to have “lifted” the alleged spell he said he cast on the English captain.