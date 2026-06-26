World Cup 2026: Paraguay and Australia meet to boost Group D hopes

Paraguay and Australia face off at Levi's Stadium on June 26, 2026, with both sides seeking a crucial Group D win to strengthen their World Cup qualification hopes.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Paraguay and Australia meet on June 26, 2026 at 3:00 a.m. (GMT+1) at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco for a key group-stage match at the 2026 World Cup. The two teams, each with one win and one defeat, are looking to prevail to strengthen their hopes of qualifying for the next round.

In Group D, alongside the United States and Turkey, Paraguay have already beaten Turkey 1-0 while Australia suffered a 0-2 defeat against the United States. Those results set up an intense tactical duel, with every point gained precious at this stage of the competition.

Paraguay, under head coach Gustavo Alfaro, return to the World Cup after a 15-year absence. Known for their defensive solidity and playing intensity, this ambitious group relies on a highly organised defensive 5-4-1 and an unheralded but team-minded captain. They are again aiming to honour their tradition of discipline.

Australia, for their part, led by Tony Popović, are taking part in their seventh consecutive World Cup and are seeking to improve on their previous runs. With an attacking 3-4-3 and a disciplined style, the Socceroos are counting on the experience of several key players to impose themselves and reverse the trend after their opening defeat in this group.

Focus on Paraguay

Paraguay will line up in a 5-4-1 formation that puts the emphasis on a packed defence. Goalkeeper O. Gill will be supported by a line of five defenders, including J. Cáceres, G. Velázquez, G. Gómez, O. Alderete and A. Maidana. These players form a solid block tasked with shutting out opposition attacks.

In midfield, D. Gómez, A. Cubas, M. Galarza and J. Enciso will drive the transition and try to create opportunities for the lone centre-forward, G. Ávalos. Supported by his midfielders, he will need to be clinical to break the deadlock against a well-organised Australia side.

With Gustavo Alfaro in charge since August 2024, Paraguay are focused on maintaining this robust defensive style while making use of the energy and youth of their midfielders and forwards. The team are seeking stability after their win over Turkey and now want to confirm their potential at this World Cup.

Focus on Australia

Australia will play in a 3-4-3 with P. Beach in goal, protected by three centre-backs — A. Circati, H. Souttar and L. Herrington. This system gives the wing-backs and midfielders a degree of freedom to support the attack.

In midfield, A. Behich, A. O’Neill, J. Irvine and J. Bos are tasked with balancing attacking and defensive phases. C. Metcalfe will complete the setup to support the attacking moves of wingers N. Irankunda and C. Volpato. Those two players will try to unlock the Paraguayan defence through their attacking mobility.

Head coach Tony Popović is relying on a disciplined team, looking to strengthen the collective while making the most of experienced individuals such as goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, who is absent here because of tactical rotation. Australia will try to bounce back from their defeat against the United States by using their attacking flexibility.

Paraguay
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Australia
26/06/2026 03:00 Group D
Chargement du pronostic
Group D schedule
View full schedule
Group D
United States
Finished SoFi Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Australia
Finished BC Place
Turkey
Group D
United States
Finished Lumen Field
Australia
Group D
Turkey
Finished Levi's Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Turkey
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
United States
Group D
Paraguay
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Australia
Group D
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
United States22006156
Australia21012203
Paraguay210124-23
Turkey200203-30
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02:31 Football : World Cup 2026: Paraguay and Australia meet to boost Group D hopes
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02:31 World Cup 2026: Paraguay and Australia meet to boost Group D hopes