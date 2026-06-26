World Cup 2026: Turkey in 4-2-3-1 face United States in 4-1-2-3 at SoFi Stadium

Turkey face the United States at SoFi Stadium in a decisive World Cup 2026 Group D match, with both teams naming their starting lineups and formations.

On June 26, 2026 at 3:00 a.m. GMT+1, Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a decisive World Cup 2026 group-stage match. The clash brings together two teams on contrasting paths in Group D, where Turkey are still searching for their first point after two defeats, while the United States lead the way with two wins.

Although their elimination is already looking highly likely, the Turks name a strong XI under Vincenzo Montella, using a 4-2-3-1 system designed to balance defense with attacking creativity. The Americans, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, keep the 4-1-2-3 setup they have used since the start of the tournament, combining defensive solidity with energy in midfield and attack.

Turkey, beaten 0-1 by Paraguay in their last match, must take risks in this game. They rely on goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a central defensive pairing featuring Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı. In midfield, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız will try to supply striker Burak Yılmaz. Up front, Yılmaz is one of the senior figures expected to break the deadlock.

The United States, coming off a 2-0 win over Australia, underline their solidity with Matt Turner in goal and a defense led by Antonee Trusty. In midfield, Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter support holding midfielder Tyler Adams, while Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah and center-forward Ricardo Pepi make up a quick and technically gifted attacking trio.

Reading Turkey’s XI

Favoring a 4-2-3-1, Vincenzo Montella is banking on a compact defensive block with four defenders — Zeki Çelik on the right, Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the center, and Efecan Elmalı on the left. The double pivot in midfield relies on Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan to win the ball back and distribute play. The attacking setup highlights three playmakers, Osman Aydın, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, who will be tasked with creating chances for lone striker Burak Yılmaz, who needs to finish after a disappointing start to the competition.

Turkey’s bench includes experienced substitutes such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Çağlar Söyüncü, but Montella has favored an XI that looks balanced on paper, blending youth with senior figures. This system allows Turkey to use quick transitions and support their positional attacks through active wide areas.

Reading the United States XI

The Americans line up in a 4-1-2-3 with a defensive line made up of Jalen Scally, Mark McKenzie, Michael Robinson and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Tyler Adams takes on the holding role, while Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter provide mobility and creativity. This trio is the key to controlling midfield against a well-structured Turkey side.

Up front, Gio Reyna and Timothy Weah play on the wings with attacking and creative roles, supporting striker Ricardo Pepi, the United States’ main penalty-box finisher. Under Mauricio Pochettino, this formation favors possession and aggression in creative areas.

The deep American bench offers attacking options, notably Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, but Pochettino keeps faith with his starters to maintain the winning momentum. The balance between defensive solidity and exploiting space on the counterattack will be decisive.

Starting lineups

Turkey Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach V. Montella Starters 11 23 U. Çakır Goalkeeper 2 Z. Çelik Defender 15 O. Kabak Defender 14 A. Bardakcı Defender 13 E. Elmalı Defender 6 O. Kökçü Midfielder 5 S. Özcan Midfielder 24 O. Aydın Midfielder 8 A. Güler Midfielder 11 K. Yıldız Midfielder 21 B. Yılmaz Forward Substitutes 15 17 İ. Kahveci

22 K. Ayhan

10 H. Çalhanoğlu

1 M. Günok

4 Ç. Söyüncü

3 M. Demiral

12 A. Bayındır

20 F. Kadıoğlu

18 M. Müldür

19 Y. Akgün

16 İ. Yüksek

25 S. Akaydin

7 K. Aktürkoğlu

26 C. Uzun

9 D. Gül United States Formation 4-1-2-3 Head coach M. Pochettino Starters 11 1 M. Turner Goalkeeper 23 J. Scally Defender 22 M. McKenzie Defender 12 M. Robinson Defender 6 A. Trusty Defender 8 W. McKennie Midfielder 14 S. Berhalter Midfielder 7 G. Reyna Midfielder 21 T. Weah Midfielder 9 R. Pepi Forward 11 B. Aaronson Midfielder Substitutes 14 16 A. Freeman

18 M. Arfsten

25 C. Brady

20 F. Balogun

17 M. Tillman

24 M. Freese

26 A. Zendejas

3 C. Richards

2 S. Dest

19 H. Wright

10 C. Pulišić

5 A. Robinson

4 T. Adams

13 T. Ream

Turkey Upcoming 03:00 SoFi Stadium United States United States Fil du match Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group D schedule View full schedule View match details for United States - Paraguay Match center United States - Paraguay United States 4-1 4-1 Paraguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Damian Bobadilla 1-0 10' Carton jaune - Juan Caceres 31' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 2-0 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Damian Bobadilla (remplace Maurício Magalhães Prado) 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Christian Pulisic (remplace Sebastian Berhalter) 50' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 3-0 52' VAR VAR - Tim Ream 53' Carton jaune - Miguel Almirón 59' Carton jaune - Tyler Adams 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - Antonio Sanabria (remplace Alex Arce) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sergiño Dest (remplace Timothy Weah) 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Folarin Balogun (remplace Ricardo Pepi) 73' ⚽ But - Maurício Magalhães Prado 3-1 79' Carton jaune - Diego Gomez 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Miguel Almirón (remplace Ramon Sosa) 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Juan Caceres (remplace GÉtats-Unistavo Velázquez) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Diego Gomez (remplace Alejandro Romero Gamarra) 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Malik Tillman (remplace Giovanni Reyna) 88' Carton jaune - Alex Arce 93' Carton jaune - Junior Alonso 98' ⚽ But - Giovanni Reyna 4-1 Line-ups United States System 4-2-3-1 Coach Mauricio Pochettino Starters 11 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper 16 Alexander Freeman Defender 3 Chris Richards Defender 13 Tim Ream Defender 5 Antonee Robinson Defender 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder 2 Sergiño Dest Midfielder 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder 10 Christian Pulišić Midfielder 20 Folarin Balogun Forward Substitutes 15 14 Sebastian Berhalter

1 Matt Turner

25 Chris Brady

6 Auston Trusty

12 Miles Robinson

22 Mark McKenzie

23 Joe Scally

18 Maximilian Arfsten

7 Giovanni Reyna

15 Cristian Roldán

11 Brenden Aaronson

21 Tim Weah

26 Alex Zendejas

9 Ricardo Pepi

19 Haji Wright Paraguay System 4-4-2 Coach Gustavo Alfaro Starters 11 12 Orlando Gill Goalkeeper 4 Juan Cáceres Defender 15 Gustavo Gómez Defender 3 Omar Alderete Defender 6 Junior Alonso Defender 8 Diego Gómez Midfielder 14 Andrés Cubas Midfielder 16 Damián Bobadilla Midfielder 10 Miguel Almirón Midfielder 9 Antonio Sanabria Forward 19 Julio Enciso Forward Substitutes 15 11 Mauricio

18 Alex Arce

22 Gastón Olveira

1 Roberto Fernández

5 Fabián Balbuena

26 Alexandro Maidana

2 Gustavo Velázquez

13 José Canale

20 Braian Ojeda

17 Alejandro Romero

24 Gustavo Caballero

23 Matías Galarza

21 Gabriel Ávalos

25 Isidro Pitta

7 Ramón Sosa Match stats Tirs cadres : United States 5 / Paraguay 1

: United States 5 / Paraguay 1 Tirs : United States 15 / Paraguay 9

: United States 15 / Paraguay 9 Possession : United States 64% / Paraguay 36%

: United States 64% / Paraguay 36% Corners : United States 3 / Paraguay 1

: United States 3 / Paraguay 1 Fautes : United States 13 / Paraguay 17

: United States 13 / Paraguay 17 Cartons jaunes : United States 1 / Paraguay 5

: United States 1 / Paraguay 5 Cartons rouges : United States 0 / Paraguay 0 Key players F. Balogun (United States) : note 9.1, 2 but(s)

(United States) : note 9.1, 2 but(s) C. Pulišić (United States) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(United States) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) M. Tillman (United States) : note 7.49, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(United States) : note 7.49, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Maurício (Paraguay) : note 6.47, 1 but(s)

(Paraguay) : note 6.47, 1 but(s) J. Enciso (Paraguay) : note 6.89, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Paraguay) : note 6.89, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) T. Ream (United States) : note 7.3

(United States) : note 7.3 O. Gill (Paraguay) : note 5.68, 3 arret(s)

(Paraguay) : note 5.68, 3 arret(s) C. Richards (United States) : note 7.1 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 15/11/2025 USA 2-1 Paraguay (Friendlies)

28/03/2018 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Friendlies)

12/06/2016 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Copa America) Group D United States Finished 4-1 SoFi Stadium Paraguay Paraguay View match details for Australia - Turkey Match center Australia - Turkey Australia 2-0 2-0 Turkey Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 27' ⚽ But - N. Irankunda 1-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Yilmaz (remplace K. Yildiz) 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Irankunda (remplace N. Velupillay) 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Kokcu (remplace Y. Akgun) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace T. Yengi) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Italiano (remplace J. Geria) 75' ⚽ But - C. Metcalfe 2-0 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Yuksek (remplace S. Ozcan) 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Celik (remplace M. Muldur) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bos (remplace A. Behich) 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Akturkoglu (remplace D. Gul) 86' Carton jaune - Y. Akgun Line-ups Australia System 5-4-1 Coach Tony Popovic Starters 11 18 Patrick Beach Goalkeeper 4 Jacob Italiano Defender 3 Alessandro Circati Defender 19 Harry Souttar Defender 21 Cameron Burgess Defender 5 Jordan Bos Defender 8 Connor Metcalfe Midfielder 13 Aiden O'Neill Midfielder 24 Paul Okon-Engstler Midfielder 17 Nestory Irankunda Midfielder 9 Mohamed Touré Forward Substitutes 15 1 Mathew Ryan

12 Paul Izzo

2 Miloš Degenek

6 Jason Geria

16 Aziz Behich

25 Lucas Herrington

15 Kai Trewin

14 Cameron Devlin

22 Jackson Irvine

7 Mathew Leckie

10 Ajdin Hrustić

11 Awer Mabil

20 Cristian Volpato

23 Nishan Velupillay

26 Tete Yengi Turkey System 4-2-3-1 Coach Vincenzo Montella Starters 11 23 Uğurcan Çakır Goalkeeper 2 Zeki Çelik Defender 3 Merih Demiral Defender 14 Abdülkerim Bardakcı Defender 20 Ferdi Kadıoğlu Defender 16 İsmail Yüksek Midfielder 10 Hakan Çalhanoğlu Midfielder 8 Arda Güler Midfielder 6 Orkun Kökçü Midfielder 21 Barış Alper Yılmaz Midfielder 7 Kerem Aktürkoğlu Forward Substitutes 15 1 Mert Günok

12 Altay Bayındır

4 Çağlar Söyüncü

13 Eren Elmalı

15 Ozan Kabak

18 Mert Müldür

25 Samet Akaydın

22 Kaan Ayhan

5 Salih Özcan

17 İrfan Can Kahveci

19 Yunus Akgün

24 Oğuz Aydın

26 Can Uzun

9 Deniz Gül

11 Kenan Yıldız Match stats Tirs cadres : Australia 4 / Turkey 6

: Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Tirs : Australia 9 / Turkey 25

: Australia 9 / Turkey 25 Possession : Australia 31% / Turkey 69%

: Australia 31% / Turkey 69% Corners : Australia 4 / Turkey 6

: Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Fautes : Australia 8 / Turkey 3

: Australia 8 / Turkey 3 Passes : Australia 250 / Turkey 581

: Australia 250 / Turkey 581 Precision des passes : Australia 77% / Turkey 90%

: Australia 77% / Turkey 90% xG : Australia 0.81 / Turkey 1.14 Key players Patrick Beach (Australia) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s)

(Australia) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s) Connor Metcalfe (Australia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Australia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Nestory Irankunda (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)

(Australia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Paul Okon-Engstler (Australia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Australia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) İsmail Yüksek (Turkey) : note 7.5

(Turkey) : note 7.5 Harry Souttar (Australia) : note 7.3

(Australia) : note 7.3 Uğurcan Çakır (Turkey) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s)

(Turkey) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group D Australia Finished 2-0 BC Place Turkey Turkey View match details for United States - Australia Match center United States - Australia United States 2-0 2-0 Australia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 11' ⚽ But - C. Burgess 1-0 16' Carton jaune - J. Bos 32' Carton jaune - A. Circati 43' ⚽ But - A. Freeman 2-0 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Burgess (remplace J. Geria) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Velupillay (remplace C. Metcalfe) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace N. Irankunda) 56' Carton jaune - A. Robinson 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Leckie (remplace C. Volpato) 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Pepi (remplace S. Berhalter) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace J. Scally) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robinson (remplace A. TrÉtats-Unisty) 88' Carton jaune - H. Souttar 89' Carton jaune - F. Balogun 89' Carton jaune - J. Italiano 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Richards 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Balogun (remplace H. Wright) 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) Line-ups United States System 3-5-2 Coach Mauricio Pochettino Starters 11 24 Matthew Freese Goalkeeper 16 Alexander Freeman Defender 3 Chris Richards Defender 13 Tim Ream Defender 2 Sergiño Dest Midfielder 8 Weston McKennie Midfielder 4 Tyler Adams Midfielder 17 Malik Tillman Midfielder 5 Antonee Robinson Midfielder 20 Folarin Balogun Forward 9 Ricardo Pepi Forward Substitutes 14 1 Matt Turner

25 Chris Brady

6 Auston Trusty

12 Miles Robinson

22 Mark McKenzie

23 Joe Scally

18 Maximilian Arfsten

7 Giovanni Reyna

14 Sebastian Berhalter

15 Cristian Roldán

11 Brenden Aaronson

21 Tim Weah

26 Alex Zendejas

19 Haji Wright Australia System 5-4-1 Coach Tony Popovic Starters 11 18 Patrick Beach Goalkeeper 4 Jacob Italiano Defender 3 Alessandro Circati Defender 19 Harry Souttar Defender 21 Cameron Burgess Defender 5 Jordan Bos Defender 7 Mathew Leckie Midfielder 13 Aiden O'Neill Midfielder 24 Paul Okon-Engstler Midfielder 23 Nishan Velupillay Midfielder 9 Mohamed Touré Forward Substitutes 15 6 Jason Geria

8 Connor Metcalfe

17 Nestory Irankunda

20 Cristian Volpato

1 Mathew Ryan

12 Paul Izzo

2 Miloš Degenek

16 Aziz Behich

25 Lucas Herrington

15 Kai Trewin

14 Cameron Devlin

22 Jackson Irvine

10 Ajdin Hrustić

11 Awer Mabil

26 Tete Yengi Match stats Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Australia 2

: United States 2 / Australia 2 Tirs : United States 10 / Australia 5

: United States 10 / Australia 5 Possession : United States 62% / Australia 38%

: United States 62% / Australia 38% Corners : United States 7 / Australia 4

: United States 7 / Australia 4 Fautes : United States 12 / Australia 16

: United States 12 / Australia 16 Cartons jaunes : United States 3 / Australia 4

: United States 3 / Australia 4 Passes : United States 516 / Australia 301

: United States 516 / Australia 301 Precision des passes : United States 86% / Australia 73%

: United States 86% / Australia 73% xG : United States 1.30 / Australia 0.44 Key players Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)

(United States) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Australia) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(United States) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Antonee Robinson (United States) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(United States) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Chris Richards (United States) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(United States) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.3

(United States) : note 7.3 Tim Ream (United States) : note 6.9

(United States) : note 6.9 Sergiño Dest (United States) : note 6.9 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 15/10/2025 USA 2-1 Australia (Friendlies) Group D United States Finished 2-0 Lumen Field Australia Australia View match details for Turkey - Paraguay Match center Turkey - Paraguay Turkey 0-1 0-1 Paraguay Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 2' ⚽ But - M. Galarza 0-1 4' Carton jaune - M. Galarza 45+3' Carton rouge - M. Almiron 0-1 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Pitta (remplace D. Bobadilla) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Akturkoglu (remplace B. Yilmaz) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Yuksek (remplace C. Uzun) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Akgun (remplace D. Gul) 63' Carton jaune - V. Montella 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Gomez (remplace G. Velazquez) 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Kadioglu (remplace E. Elmali) 71' Carton jaune - E. Elmali 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace A. Maidana) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bardakci (remplace O. Kokcu) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Avalos) 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Galarza (remplace J. Canale) Line-ups Turkey System 4-2-3-1 Coach Vincenzo Montella Starters 11 23 Uğurcan Çakır Goalkeeper 18 Mert Müldür Defender 3 Merih Demiral Defender 14 Abdülkerim Bardakcı Defender 20 Ferdi Kadıoğlu Defender 16 İsmail Yüksek Midfielder 10 Hakan Çalhanoğlu Midfielder 19 Yunus Akgün Midfielder 8 Arda Güler Midfielder 11 Kenan Yıldız Midfielder 7 Kerem Aktürkoğlu Forward Substitutes 15 12 Altay Bayındır

1 Mert Günok

13 Eren Elmalı

22 Kaan Ayhan

15 Ozan Kabak

25 Samet Akaydın

2 Zeki Çelik

4 Çağlar Söyüncü

21 Barış Alper Yılmaz

26 Can Uzun

6 Orkun Kökçü

24 Oğuz Aydın

5 Salih Özcan

17 İrfan Can Kahveci

9 Deniz Gül Paraguay System 4-4-2 Coach Gustavo Alfaro Starters 11 12 Orlando Gill Goalkeeper 4 Juan Cáceres Defender 15 Gustavo Gómez Defender 3 Omar Alderete Defender 6 Junior Alonso Defender 10 Miguel Almirón Midfielder 14 Andrés Cubas Midfielder 8 Diego Gómez Midfielder 23 Matías Galarza Midfielder 25 Isidro Pitta Forward 19 Julio Enciso Forward Substitutes 15 22 Gastón Olveira

1 Roberto Fernández

2 Gustavo Velázquez

5 Fabián Balbuena

13 José Canale

26 Alexandro Maidana

11 Mauricio

16 Damián Bobadilla

20 Braian Ojeda

24 Gustavo Caballero

17 Alejandro Romero

7 Ramón Sosa

9 Antonio Sanabria

18 Alex Arce

21 Gabriel Ávalos Match stats Tirs cadres : Turkey 4 / Paraguay 2

: Turkey 4 / Paraguay 2 Tirs : Turkey 18 / Paraguay 5

: Turkey 18 / Paraguay 5 Possession : Turkey 80% / Paraguay 20%

: Turkey 80% / Paraguay 20% Corners : Turkey 6 / Paraguay 0

: Turkey 6 / Paraguay 0 Fautes : Turkey 6 / Paraguay 12

: Turkey 6 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1

: Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1 Cartons rouges : Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1

: Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1 Passes : Turkey 490 / Paraguay 129

: Turkey 490 / Paraguay 129 Precision des passes : Turkey 89% / Paraguay 57%

: Turkey 89% / Paraguay 57% xG : Turkey 0.87 / Paraguay 0.21 Key players Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Paraguay) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 4 arret(s)

(Paraguay) : note 6.9, 4 arret(s) Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Turkey) : note 7.9

(Turkey) : note 7.9 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.9

(Paraguay) : note 7.9 Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) : note 6, 1 carton(s) rouge(s)

(Paraguay) : note 6, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey) : note 7.3

(Turkey) : note 7.3 Kenan Yıldız (Turkey) : note 7.3 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group D Turkey Finished 0-1 Levi's Stadium Paraguay Paraguay View match details for Turkey - United States Match center Turkey - United States Turkey 03:00 Upcoming United States Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Turkey System 4-2-3-1 Coach V. Montella Starters 11 23 U. Çakır Goalkeeper 2 Z. Çelik Defender 15 O. Kabak Defender 14 A. Bardakcı Defender 13 E. Elmalı Defender 6 O. Kökçü Midfielder 5 S. Özcan Midfielder 24 O. Aydın Midfielder 8 A. Güler Midfielder 11 K. Yıldız Midfielder 21 B. Yılmaz Forward Substitutes 15 17 İ. Kahveci

22 K. Ayhan

10 H. Çalhanoğlu

1 M. Günok

4 Ç. Söyüncü

3 M. Demiral

12 A. Bayındır

20 F. Kadıoğlu

18 M. Müldür

19 Y. Akgün

16 İ. Yüksek

25 S. Akaydin

7 K. Aktürkoğlu

26 C. Uzun

9 D. Gül United States System 4-1-2-3 Coach M. Pochettino Starters 11 1 M. Turner Goalkeeper 23 J. Scally Defender 22 M. McKenzie Defender 12 M. Robinson Defender 6 A. Trusty Defender 8 W. McKennie Midfielder 14 S. Berhalter Midfielder 7 G. Reyna Midfielder 21 T. Weah Midfielder 9 R. Pepi Forward 11 B. Aaronson Midfielder Substitutes 14 16 A. Freeman

18 M. Arfsten

25 C. Brady

20 F. Balogun

17 M. Tillman

24 M. Freese

26 A. Zendejas

3 C. Richards

2 S. Dest

19 H. Wright

10 C. Pulišić

5 A. Robinson

4 T. Adams

13 T. Ream Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 07/06/2025 USA 1-2 Türkiye (Friendlies) Group D Turkey Upcoming 03:00 SoFi Stadium United States United States View match details for Paraguay - Australia Match center Paraguay - Australia Paraguay 03:00 Upcoming Australia Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Paraguay System 5-4-1 Coach G. Alfaro Starters 11 12 O. Gill Goalkeeper 4 J. Cáceres Defender 2 G. Velázquez Defender 15 G. Gómez Defender 3 O. Alderete Defender 26 A. Maidana Defender 8 D. Gómez Midfielder 14 A. Cubas Midfielder 23 M. Galarza Midfielder 19 J. Enciso Midfielder 21 G. Ávalos Forward Substitutes 14 22 G. Olveira

6 J. Alonso

9 A. Sanabria

25 I. Pitta

7 R. Sosa

16 D. Bobadilla

18 A. Arce

17 A. Romero

5 F. Balbuena

11 Maurício

24 G. Caballero

1 R. Fernandez

13 J. Canale

20 B. Ojeda Australia System 3-4-3 Coach T. Popović Starters 11 18 P. Beach Goalkeeper 3 A. Circati Defender 19 H. Souttar Defender 25 L. Herrington Defender 16 A. Behich Midfielder 13 A. O'Neill Midfielder 22 J. Irvine Midfielder 5 J. Bos Midfielder 8 C. Metcalfe Midfielder 17 N. Irankunda Forward 20 C. Volpato Midfielder Substitutes 13 24 Paul Michael Junior Okon-Engstler

23 N. Velupillay

26 T. Yengi

9 M. Touré

15 K. Trewin

14 C. Devlin

10 A. Hrustić

21 C. Burgess

11 A. Mabil

6 J. Geria

2 M. Degenek

12 P. Izzo

1 M. Ryan Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries J. Italiano : Australia · Missing Fixture

: Australia · Missing Fixture M. Almirón : Paraguay · Missing Fixture · Red Card Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group D Paraguay Upcoming 03:00 Levi's Stadium Australia Australia