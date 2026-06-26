World Cup 2026: Turkey in 4-2-3-1 face United States in 4-1-2-3 at SoFi Stadium

Turkey face the United States at SoFi Stadium in a decisive World Cup 2026 Group D match, with both teams naming their starting lineups and formations.
On June 26, 2026 at 3:00 a.m. GMT+1, Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a decisive World Cup 2026 group-stage match. The clash brings together two teams on contrasting paths in Group D, where Turkey are still searching for their first point after two defeats, while the United States lead the way with two wins.
Although their elimination is already looking highly likely, the Turks name a strong XI under Vincenzo Montella, using a 4-2-3-1 system designed to balance defense with attacking creativity. The Americans, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, keep the 4-1-2-3 setup they have used since the start of the tournament, combining defensive solidity with energy in midfield and attack.
Turkey, beaten 0-1 by Paraguay in their last match, must take risks in this game. They rely on goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a central defensive pairing featuring Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı. In midfield, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız will try to supply striker Burak Yılmaz. Up front, Yılmaz is one of the senior figures expected to break the deadlock.
The United States, coming off a 2-0 win over Australia, underline their solidity with Matt Turner in goal and a defense led by Antonee Trusty. In midfield, Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter support holding midfielder Tyler Adams, while Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah and center-forward Ricardo Pepi make up a quick and technically gifted attacking trio.
Reading Turkey’s XI
Favoring a 4-2-3-1, Vincenzo Montella is banking on a compact defensive block with four defenders — Zeki Çelik on the right, Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the center, and Efecan Elmalı on the left. The double pivot in midfield relies on Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan to win the ball back and distribute play. The attacking setup highlights three playmakers, Osman Aydın, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, who will be tasked with creating chances for lone striker Burak Yılmaz, who needs to finish after a disappointing start to the competition.
Turkey’s bench includes experienced substitutes such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Çağlar Söyüncü, but Montella has favored an XI that looks balanced on paper, blending youth with senior figures. This system allows Turkey to use quick transitions and support their positional attacks through active wide areas.
Reading the United States XI
The Americans line up in a 4-1-2-3 with a defensive line made up of Jalen Scally, Mark McKenzie, Michael Robinson and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Tyler Adams takes on the holding role, while Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter provide mobility and creativity. This trio is the key to controlling midfield against a well-structured Turkey side.
Up front, Gio Reyna and Timothy Weah play on the wings with attacking and creative roles, supporting striker Ricardo Pepi, the United States’ main penalty-box finisher. Under Mauricio Pochettino, this formation favors possession and aggression in creative areas.
The deep American bench offers attacking options, notably Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, but Pochettino keeps faith with his starters to maintain the winning momentum. The balance between defensive solidity and exploiting space on the counterattack will be decisive.
Starting lineups Starters 11 23 U. Çakır Goalkeeper 2 Z. Çelik Defender 15 O. Kabak Defender 14 A. Bardakcı Defender 13 E. Elmalı Defender 6 O. Kökçü Midfielder 5 S. Özcan Midfielder 24 O. Aydın Midfielder 8 A. Güler Midfielder 11 K. Yıldız Midfielder 21 B. Yılmaz Forward Substitutes 15 17 İ. Kahveci 22 K. Ayhan 10 H. Çalhanoğlu 1 M. Günok 4 Ç. Söyüncü 3 M. Demiral 12 A. Bayındır 20 F. Kadıoğlu 18 M. Müldür 19 Y. Akgün 16 İ. Yüksek 25 S. Akaydin 7 K. Aktürkoğlu 26 C. Uzun 9 D. Gül Starters 11 1 M. Turner Goalkeeper 23 J. Scally Defender 22 M. McKenzie Defender 12 M. Robinson Defender 6 A. Trusty Defender 8 W. McKennie Midfielder 14 S. Berhalter Midfielder 7 G. Reyna Midfielder 21 T. Weah Midfielder 9 R. Pepi Forward 11 B. Aaronson Midfielder Substitutes 14 16 A. Freeman 18 M. Arfsten 25 C. Brady 20 F. Balogun 17 M. Tillman 24 M. Freese 26 A. Zendejas 3 C. Richards 2 S. Dest 19 H. Wright 10 C. Pulišić 5 A. Robinson 4 T. Adams 13 T. Ream
Turkey
Upcoming
03:00
SoFi Stadium United States
26/06/2026 03:00
·
Group D
Fil du match
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
View match details for United States - Paraguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Damian Bobadilla 1-0 États-Unis 10' Carton jaune - Juan Caceres Paraguay, 10e 31' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 2-0 États-Unis · Passe : Christian Pulisic 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Damian Bobadilla (remplace Maurício Magalhães Prado) Paraguay, 45e 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Christian Pulisic (remplace Sebastian Berhalter) États-Unis, 45e 50' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 3-0 États-Unis · Passe : Malik Tillman 52' VAR VAR - Tim Ream États-Unis, 52e 53' Carton jaune - Miguel Almirón Paraguay, 53e 59' Carton jaune - Tyler Adams États-Unis, 59e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - Antonio Sanabria (remplace Alex Arce) Paraguay, 62e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sergiño Dest (remplace Timothy Weah) États-Unis, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Folarin Balogun (remplace Ricardo Pepi) États-Unis, 72e 73' ⚽ But - Maurício Magalhães Prado 3-1 Paraguay · Passe : Julio Enciso 79' Carton jaune - Diego Gomez Paraguay, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Miguel Almirón (remplace Ramon Sosa) Paraguay, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Juan Caceres (remplace GÉtats-Unistavo Velázquez) Paraguay, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Diego Gomez (remplace Alejandro Romero Gamarra) Paraguay, 80e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Malik Tillman (remplace Giovanni Reyna) États-Unis, 82e 88' Carton jaune - Alex Arce Paraguay, 88e 93' Carton jaune - Junior Alonso Paraguay, 93e 98' ⚽ But - Giovanni Reyna 4-1 États-Unis · Passe : Alex Freeman
Line-ups
Starters 11
24
Matthew Freese
Goalkeeper
16
Alexander Freeman
Defender
3
Chris Richards
Defender
13
Tim Ream
Defender
5
Antonee Robinson
Defender
4
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
17
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
2
Sergiño Dest
Midfielder
8
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
10
Christian Pulišić
Midfielder
20
Folarin Balogun
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Sebastian Berhalter
1
Matt Turner
25
Chris Brady
6
Auston Trusty
12
Miles Robinson
22
Mark McKenzie
23
Joe Scally
18
Maximilian Arfsten
7
Giovanni Reyna
15
Cristian Roldán
11
Brenden Aaronson
21
Tim Weah
26
Alex Zendejas
9
Ricardo Pepi
19
Haji Wright
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
16
Damián Bobadilla
Midfielder
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
9
Antonio Sanabria
Forward
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Mauricio
18
Alex Arce
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
26
Alexandro Maidana
2
Gustavo Velázquez
13
José Canale
20
Braian Ojeda
17
Alejandro Romero
24
Gustavo Caballero
23
Matías Galarza
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
7
Ramón Sosa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : United States 5 / Paraguay 1 Tirs : United States 15 / Paraguay 9 Possession : United States 64% / Paraguay 36% Corners : United States 3 / Paraguay 1 Fautes : United States 13 / Paraguay 17 Cartons jaunes : United States 1 / Paraguay 5 Cartons rouges : United States 0 / Paraguay 0
Key players
F. Balogun (United States) : note 9.1, 2 but(s) C. Pulišić (United States) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) M. Tillman (United States) : note 7.49, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Maurício (Paraguay) : note 6.47, 1 but(s) J. Enciso (Paraguay) : note 6.89, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) T. Ream (United States) : note 7.3 O. Gill (Paraguay) : note 5.68, 3 arret(s) C. Richards (United States) : note 7.1
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
15/11/2025 USA 2-1 Paraguay (Friendlies) 28/03/2018 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Friendlies) 12/06/2016 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Copa America)
13/06
Group D
United States
Finished
4-1
SoFi Stadium Paraguay
View match details for Australia - Turkey
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
27' ⚽ But - N. Irankunda 1-0 Australie · Passe : P. Okon-Engstler 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Yilmaz (remplace K. Yildiz) Turquie, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Irankunda (remplace N. Velupillay) Australie, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Kokcu (remplace Y. Akgun) Turquie, 62e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace T. Yengi) Australie, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Italiano (remplace J. Geria) Australie, 74e 75' ⚽ But - C. Metcalfe 2-0 Australie 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Yuksek (remplace S. Ozcan) Turquie, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Celik (remplace M. Muldur) Turquie, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bos (remplace A. Behich) Australie, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) Australie, 84e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Akturkoglu (remplace D. Gul) Turquie, 85e 86' Carton jaune - Y. Akgun Turquie, 86e
Line-ups
Starters 11
18
Patrick Beach
Goalkeeper
4
Jacob Italiano
Defender
3
Alessandro Circati
Defender
19
Harry Souttar
Defender
21
Cameron Burgess
Defender
5
Jordan Bos
Defender
8
Connor Metcalfe
Midfielder
13
Aiden O'Neill
Midfielder
24
Paul Okon-Engstler
Midfielder
17
Nestory Irankunda
Midfielder
9
Mohamed Touré
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Mathew Ryan
12
Paul Izzo
2
Miloš Degenek
6
Jason Geria
16
Aziz Behich
25
Lucas Herrington
15
Kai Trewin
14
Cameron Devlin
22
Jackson Irvine
7
Mathew Leckie
10
Ajdin Hrustić
11
Awer Mabil
20
Cristian Volpato
23
Nishan Velupillay
26
Tete Yengi
Starters 11
23
Uğurcan Çakır
Goalkeeper
2
Zeki Çelik
Defender
3
Merih Demiral
Defender
14
Abdülkerim Bardakcı
Defender
20
Ferdi Kadıoğlu
Defender
16
İsmail Yüksek
Midfielder
10
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Midfielder
8
Arda Güler
Midfielder
6
Orkun Kökçü
Midfielder
21
Barış Alper Yılmaz
Midfielder
7
Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Mert Günok
12
Altay Bayındır
4
Çağlar Söyüncü
13
Eren Elmalı
15
Ozan Kabak
18
Mert Müldür
25
Samet Akaydın
22
Kaan Ayhan
5
Salih Özcan
17
İrfan Can Kahveci
19
Yunus Akgün
24
Oğuz Aydın
26
Can Uzun
9
Deniz Gül
11
Kenan Yıldız
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Tirs : Australia 9 / Turkey 25 Possession : Australia 31% / Turkey 69% Corners : Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Fautes : Australia 8 / Turkey 3 Passes : Australia 250 / Turkey 581 Precision des passes : Australia 77% / Turkey 90% xG : Australia 0.81 / Turkey 1.14
Key players
Patrick Beach (Australia) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s) Connor Metcalfe (Australia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Nestory Irankunda (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Paul Okon-Engstler (Australia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) İsmail Yüksek (Turkey) : note 7.5 Harry Souttar (Australia) : note 7.3 Uğurcan Çakır (Turkey) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
14/06
Group D
Australia
Finished
2-0
BC Place Turkey
View match details for United States - Australia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
11' ⚽ But - C. Burgess 1-0 États-Unis 16' Carton jaune - J. Bos AÉtats-Unistralie, 16e 32' Carton jaune - A. Circati AÉtats-Unistralie, 32e 43' ⚽ But - A. Freeman 2-0 États-Unis 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Burgess (remplace J. Geria) AÉtats-Unistralie, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Velupillay (remplace C. Metcalfe) AÉtats-Unistralie, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace N. Irankunda) AÉtats-Unistralie, 46e 56' Carton jaune - A. Robinson États-Unis, 56e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Leckie (remplace C. Volpato) AÉtats-Unistralie, 61e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Pepi (remplace S. Berhalter) États-Unis, 74e 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) AÉtats-Unistralie, 78e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Dest (remplace J. Scally) États-Unis, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Robinson (remplace A. TrÉtats-Unisty) États-Unis, 80e 88' Carton jaune - H. Souttar AÉtats-Unistralie, 88e 89' Carton jaune - F. Balogun États-Unis, 89e 89' Carton jaune - J. Italiano AÉtats-Unistralie, 89e 90+3' Carton jaune - C. Richards États-Unis, 90+3e 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Balogun (remplace H. Wright) États-Unis, 90+6e 90+6' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. McKennie (remplace G. Reyna) États-Unis, 90+6e
Line-ups
Starters 11
24
Matthew Freese
Goalkeeper
16
Alexander Freeman
Defender
3
Chris Richards
Defender
13
Tim Ream
Defender
2
Sergiño Dest
Midfielder
8
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
4
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
17
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
5
Antonee Robinson
Midfielder
20
Folarin Balogun
Forward
9
Ricardo Pepi
Forward
Substitutes 14
1
Matt Turner
25
Chris Brady
6
Auston Trusty
12
Miles Robinson
22
Mark McKenzie
23
Joe Scally
18
Maximilian Arfsten
7
Giovanni Reyna
14
Sebastian Berhalter
15
Cristian Roldán
11
Brenden Aaronson
21
Tim Weah
26
Alex Zendejas
19
Haji Wright
Starters 11
18
Patrick Beach
Goalkeeper
4
Jacob Italiano
Defender
3
Alessandro Circati
Defender
19
Harry Souttar
Defender
21
Cameron Burgess
Defender
5
Jordan Bos
Defender
7
Mathew Leckie
Midfielder
13
Aiden O'Neill
Midfielder
24
Paul Okon-Engstler
Midfielder
23
Nishan Velupillay
Midfielder
9
Mohamed Touré
Forward
Substitutes 15
6
Jason Geria
8
Connor Metcalfe
17
Nestory Irankunda
20
Cristian Volpato
1
Mathew Ryan
12
Paul Izzo
2
Miloš Degenek
16
Aziz Behich
25
Lucas Herrington
15
Kai Trewin
14
Cameron Devlin
22
Jackson Irvine
10
Ajdin Hrustić
11
Awer Mabil
26
Tete Yengi
Match stats
Tirs cadres : United States 2 / Australia 2 Tirs : United States 10 / Australia 5 Possession : United States 62% / Australia 38% Corners : United States 7 / Australia 4 Fautes : United States 12 / Australia 16 Cartons jaunes : United States 3 / Australia 4 Passes : United States 516 / Australia 301 Precision des passes : United States 86% / Australia 73% xG : United States 1.30 / Australia 0.44
Key players
Alexander Freeman (United States) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Matthew Freese (United States) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Antonee Robinson (United States) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Chris Richards (United States) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Malik Tillman (United States) : note 7.3 Tim Ream (United States) : note 6.9 Sergiño Dest (United States) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
15/10/2025 USA 2-1 Australia (Friendlies)
19/06
Group D
United States
Finished
2-0
Lumen Field Australia
View match details for Turkey - Paraguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
2' ⚽ But - M. Galarza 0-1 Paraguay · Passe : J. Enciso 4' Carton jaune - M. Galarza Paraguay, 4e 45+3' Carton rouge - M. Almiron 0-1 Paraguay 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Pitta (remplace D. Bobadilla) Paraguay, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Akturkoglu (remplace B. Yilmaz) Turquie, 46e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Yuksek (remplace C. Uzun) Turquie, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Akgun (remplace D. Gul) Turquie, 60e 63' Carton jaune - V. Montella Turquie, 63e 67' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Gomez (remplace G. Velazquez) Paraguay, 67e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Kadioglu (remplace E. Elmali) Turquie, 70e 71' Carton jaune - E. Elmali Turquie, 71e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace A. Maidana) Paraguay, 81e 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bardakci (remplace O. Kokcu) Turquie, 86e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace G. Avalos) Paraguay, 90+2e 90+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Galarza (remplace J. Canale) Paraguay, 90+2e
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Uğurcan Çakır
Goalkeeper
18
Mert Müldür
Defender
3
Merih Demiral
Defender
14
Abdülkerim Bardakcı
Defender
20
Ferdi Kadıoğlu
Defender
16
İsmail Yüksek
Midfielder
10
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Midfielder
19
Yunus Akgün
Midfielder
8
Arda Güler
Midfielder
11
Kenan Yıldız
Midfielder
7
Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Altay Bayındır
1
Mert Günok
13
Eren Elmalı
22
Kaan Ayhan
15
Ozan Kabak
25
Samet Akaydın
2
Zeki Çelik
4
Çağlar Söyüncü
21
Barış Alper Yılmaz
26
Can Uzun
6
Orkun Kökçü
24
Oğuz Aydın
5
Salih Özcan
17
İrfan Can Kahveci
9
Deniz Gül
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
23
Matías Galarza
Midfielder
25
Isidro Pitta
Forward
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
2
Gustavo Velázquez
5
Fabián Balbuena
13
José Canale
26
Alexandro Maidana
11
Mauricio
16
Damián Bobadilla
20
Braian Ojeda
24
Gustavo Caballero
17
Alejandro Romero
7
Ramón Sosa
9
Antonio Sanabria
18
Alex Arce
21
Gabriel Ávalos
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Turkey 4 / Paraguay 2 Tirs : Turkey 18 / Paraguay 5 Possession : Turkey 80% / Paraguay 20% Corners : Turkey 6 / Paraguay 0 Fautes : Turkey 6 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1 Cartons rouges : Turkey 0 / Paraguay 1 Passes : Turkey 490 / Paraguay 129 Precision des passes : Turkey 89% / Paraguay 57% xG : Turkey 0.87 / Paraguay 0.21
Key players
Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 4 arret(s) Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Turkey) : note 7.9 Juan Cáceres (Paraguay) : note 7.9 Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) : note 6, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey) : note 7.3 Kenan Yıldız (Turkey) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
20/06
Group D
Turkey
Finished
0-1
Levi's Stadium Paraguay
View match details for Turkey - United States
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
U. Çakır
Goalkeeper
2
Z. Çelik
Defender
15
O. Kabak
Defender
14
A. Bardakcı
Defender
13
E. Elmalı
Defender
6
O. Kökçü
Midfielder
5
S. Özcan
Midfielder
24
O. Aydın
Midfielder
8
A. Güler
Midfielder
11
K. Yıldız
Midfielder
21
B. Yılmaz
Forward
Substitutes 15
17
İ. Kahveci
22
K. Ayhan
10
H. Çalhanoğlu
1
M. Günok
4
Ç. Söyüncü
3
M. Demiral
12
A. Bayındır
20
F. Kadıoğlu
18
M. Müldür
19
Y. Akgün
16
İ. Yüksek
25
S. Akaydin
7
K. Aktürkoğlu
26
C. Uzun
9
D. Gül
Starters 11
1
M. Turner
Goalkeeper
23
J. Scally
Defender
22
M. McKenzie
Defender
12
M. Robinson
Defender
6
A. Trusty
Defender
8
W. McKennie
Midfielder
14
S. Berhalter
Midfielder
7
G. Reyna
Midfielder
21
T. Weah
Midfielder
9
R. Pepi
Forward
11
B. Aaronson
Midfielder
Substitutes 14
16
A. Freeman
18
M. Arfsten
25
C. Brady
20
F. Balogun
17
M. Tillman
24
M. Freese
26
A. Zendejas
3
C. Richards
2
S. Dest
19
H. Wright
10
C. Pulišić
5
A. Robinson
4
T. Adams
13
T. Ream
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
07/06/2025 USA 1-2 Türkiye (Friendlies)
26/06
Group D
Turkey
Upcoming
03:00
SoFi Stadium United States
View match details for Paraguay - Australia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups
Starters 11
12
O. Gill
Goalkeeper
4
J. Cáceres
Defender
2
G. Velázquez
Defender
15
G. Gómez
Defender
3
O. Alderete
Defender
26
A. Maidana
Defender
8
D. Gómez
Midfielder
14
A. Cubas
Midfielder
23
M. Galarza
Midfielder
19
J. Enciso
Midfielder
21
G. Ávalos
Forward
Substitutes 14
22
G. Olveira
6
J. Alonso
9
A. Sanabria
25
I. Pitta
7
R. Sosa
16
D. Bobadilla
18
A. Arce
17
A. Romero
5
F. Balbuena
11
Maurício
24
G. Caballero
1
R. Fernandez
13
J. Canale
20
B. Ojeda
Starters 11
18
P. Beach
Goalkeeper
3
A. Circati
Defender
19
H. Souttar
Defender
25
L. Herrington
Defender
16
A. Behich
Midfielder
13
A. O'Neill
Midfielder
22
J. Irvine
Midfielder
5
J. Bos
Midfielder
8
C. Metcalfe
Midfielder
17
N. Irankunda
Forward
20
C. Volpato
Midfielder
Substitutes 13
24
Paul Michael Junior Okon-Engstler
23
N. Velupillay
26
T. Yengi
9
M. Touré
15
K. Trewin
14
C. Devlin
10
A. Hrustić
21
C. Burgess
11
A. Mabil
6
J. Geria
2
M. Degenek
12
P. Izzo
1
M. Ryan
Match stats
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
Absences & injuries
J. Italiano : Australia · Missing Fixture M. Almirón : Paraguay · Missing Fixture · Red Card
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
26/06
Group D
Paraguay
Upcoming
03:00
Levi's Stadium Australia
Group D
Team J G N P BP BC Diff Pts United States 2 2 0 0 6 1 5 6 Australia 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3 Paraguay 2 1 0 1 2 4 -2 3 Turkey 2 0 0 2 0 3 -3 0
Comments