World Cup 2026: Turkey in 4-2-3-1 face United States in 4-1-2-3 at SoFi Stadium

Turkey face the United States at SoFi Stadium in a decisive World Cup 2026 Group D match, with both teams naming their starting lineups and formations.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

On June 26, 2026 at 3:00 a.m. GMT+1, Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for a decisive World Cup 2026 group-stage match. The clash brings together two teams on contrasting paths in Group D, where Turkey are still searching for their first point after two defeats, while the United States lead the way with two wins.

Although their elimination is already looking highly likely, the Turks name a strong XI under Vincenzo Montella, using a 4-2-3-1 system designed to balance defense with attacking creativity. The Americans, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, keep the 4-1-2-3 setup they have used since the start of the tournament, combining defensive solidity with energy in midfield and attack.

Turkey, beaten 0-1 by Paraguay in their last match, must take risks in this game. They rely on goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır and a central defensive pairing featuring Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı. In midfield, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız will try to supply striker Burak Yılmaz. Up front, Yılmaz is one of the senior figures expected to break the deadlock.

The United States, coming off a 2-0 win over Australia, underline their solidity with Matt Turner in goal and a defense led by Antonee Trusty. In midfield, Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter support holding midfielder Tyler Adams, while Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah and center-forward Ricardo Pepi make up a quick and technically gifted attacking trio.

Reading Turkey’s XI

Favoring a 4-2-3-1, Vincenzo Montella is banking on a compact defensive block with four defenders — Zeki Çelik on the right, Ozan Kabak and Abdülkerim Bardakcı in the center, and Efecan Elmalı on the left. The double pivot in midfield relies on Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan to win the ball back and distribute play. The attacking setup highlights three playmakers, Osman Aydın, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, who will be tasked with creating chances for lone striker Burak Yılmaz, who needs to finish after a disappointing start to the competition.

Turkey’s bench includes experienced substitutes such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Çağlar Söyüncü, but Montella has favored an XI that looks balanced on paper, blending youth with senior figures. This system allows Turkey to use quick transitions and support their positional attacks through active wide areas.

Reading the United States XI

The Americans line up in a 4-1-2-3 with a defensive line made up of Jalen Scally, Mark McKenzie, Michael Robinson and Antonee Robinson. In midfield, Tyler Adams takes on the holding role, while Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter provide mobility and creativity. This trio is the key to controlling midfield against a well-structured Turkey side.

Up front, Gio Reyna and Timothy Weah play on the wings with attacking and creative roles, supporting striker Ricardo Pepi, the United States’ main penalty-box finisher. Under Mauricio Pochettino, this formation favors possession and aggression in creative areas.

The deep American bench offers attacking options, notably Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, but Pochettino keeps faith with his starters to maintain the winning momentum. The balance between defensive solidity and exploiting space on the counterattack will be decisive.

Starting lineups

Turkey
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachV. Montella
Starters11
  1. 23U. ÇakırGoalkeeper
  2. 2Z. ÇelikDefender
  3. 15O. KabakDefender
  4. 14A. BardakcıDefender
  5. 13E. ElmalıDefender
  6. 6O. KökçüMidfielder
  7. 5S. ÖzcanMidfielder
  8. 24O. AydınMidfielder
  9. 8A. GülerMidfielder
  10. 11K. YıldızMidfielder
  11. 21B. YılmazForward
Substitutes15
  • 17İ. Kahveci
  • 22K. Ayhan
  • 10H. Çalhanoğlu
  • 1M. Günok
  • 4Ç. Söyüncü
  • 3M. Demiral
  • 12A. Bayındır
  • 20F. Kadıoğlu
  • 18M. Müldür
  • 19Y. Akgün
  • 16İ. Yüksek
  • 25S. Akaydin
  • 7K. Aktürkoğlu
  • 26C. Uzun
  • 9D. Gül
United States
Formation4-1-2-3Head coachM. Pochettino
Starters11
  1. 1M. TurnerGoalkeeper
  2. 23J. ScallyDefender
  3. 22M. McKenzieDefender
  4. 12M. RobinsonDefender
  5. 6A. TrustyDefender
  6. 8W. McKennieMidfielder
  7. 14S. BerhalterMidfielder
  8. 7G. ReynaMidfielder
  9. 21T. WeahMidfielder
  10. 9R. PepiForward
  11. 11B. AaronsonMidfielder
Substitutes14
  • 16A. Freeman
  • 18M. Arfsten
  • 25C. Brady
  • 20F. Balogun
  • 17M. Tillman
  • 24M. Freese
  • 26A. Zendejas
  • 3C. Richards
  • 2S. Dest
  • 19H. Wright
  • 10C. Pulišić
  • 5A. Robinson
  • 4T. Adams
  • 13T. Ream
Turkey
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
United States
26/06/2026 03:00 Group D
Fil du match

Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.

Group D schedule
View full schedule
Group D
United States
Finished SoFi Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Australia
Finished BC Place
Turkey
Group D
United States
Finished Lumen Field
Australia
Group D
Turkey
Finished Levi's Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Turkey
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
United States
Group D
Paraguay
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Australia
Group D
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
United States22006156
Australia21012203
Paraguay210124-23
Turkey200203-30
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02:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Turkey in 4-2-3-1 face United States in 4-1-2-3 at SoFi Stadium
02:31 Football : World Cup 2026: Paraguay and Australia meet to boost Group D hopes
02:33 World Cup 2026: Turkey in 4-2-3-1 face United States in 4-1-2-3 at SoFi Stadium