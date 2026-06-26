World Cup 2026: Turkey come from behind to beat the United States 3-2 in spectacular clash

Turkey came from behind to defeat the United States 3-2 at SoFi Stadium, with Kaan Ayhan scoring the winner in the 98th minute of their World Cup 2026 Group D match.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Turkey won a thrilling match against the United States 3-2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 26, 2026, to open the third matchday of Group D at the 2026 World Cup. Despite a strong start from the Americans, the Turkish side managed to turn the match around and prevailed thanks in particular to a decisive goal from Kaan Ayhan in stoppage time.

The match pitted a Turkey side still without a point after two defeats, the most recent against Paraguay (0-1), against an unbeaten United States team with six points and already qualified for the round of 16 after their win over Australia (2-0). That context meant the side led by Vincenzo Montella had to win to keep alive their hopes of reviving their campaign.

The kickoff brought a thunderous start from the Americans, with a very early goal from Auston Trusty in the 3rd minute from a Sebastian Berhalter pass. But Turkey reacted quickly, with Arda Güler levelling the match as early as the 10th minute from a Baris Alper Yilmaz pass. Turkish dominance was confirmed shortly before the break through a goal from Baris Alper Yilmaz, set up by Orkun Kökçü, putting the home side 2-1 ahead at halftime.

The second half saw an American response, with Sebastian Berhalter equalising in the 49th minute. United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino made several attacking substitutions, notably bringing on Timothy Weah in place of Christian Pulisic in the 58th minute, then Giovanni Reyna and Brenden Aaronson. For Turkey, Vincenzo Montella kept his 4-2-3-1 formation, with late substitutions aimed at preserving the lead.

In a tense and fiercely contested finish, Kaan Ayhan scored the winning goal in the 98th minute, giving Turkey three precious points as they remain under pressure in Group D, now led by the United States.

Turkey confirm their 4-2-3-1 system with Yilmaz and Güler driving the attack

The starting lineup fielded by Vincenzo Montella was a classic 4-2-3-1. The central defensive partnership of Ozan Kabak and Alper Bardakcı was solid, helped by alert goalkeeper Ugur Çakir, who made five decisive saves. The central midfield pairing of Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan provided stability and creativity, especially Kökçü, who delivered an assist.

In attack, the forward trio of Arda Güler, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Kaan Yıldız put pressure on the American defence. Güler scored an important goal and had a shot on target, while Yilmaz, with a goal and an assist, was a constant driving force. Finally, Burak Yılmaz up front made his presence count with a crucial goal just before being substituted.

The United States maintain their 4-1-2-3 style with Berhalter as leader despite defeat

The Americans played in a 4-1-2-3, with Michael Turner in goal and a solid defensive line built around Auston Trusty, scorer of the early goal, Mitch Robinson and Matthew McKenzie on the flanks. The midfield, led by Weston McKennie and Sebastian Berhalter, alternated between effective attacking phases and moments of weakness.

Berhalter was the main playmaker with an assist and a goal, even though he received a yellow card in the 19th minute. The attack led by Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson lacked precision at key moments, and the attacking substitutions were not enough to change the course of the match.

Turkey
Finished SoFi Stadium
United States
26/06/2026 03:00 Group D
Fil du match
  1. 3'But - AÉtats-Uniston TrÉtats-Unisty (passe Sebastian Berhalter)États-Unis, 3e
  2. 10'But - Arda Güler (passe Baris Alper Yilmaz)Turquie, 10e
  3. 19'Carton jaune - Sebastian BerhalterÉtats-Unis, 19e
  4. 31'But - Baris Alper Yilmaz (passe Orkun Kökçü)Turquie, 31e
  5. 49'But - Sebastian BerhalterÉtats-Unis, 49e
  6. 58'Remplacement - Timothy Weah (remplace Christian Pulisic)États-Unis, 58e
  7. 76'Remplacement - Giovanni Reyna (remplace Sergiño Dest)États-Unis, 76e
  8. 77'Remplacement - Brenden Aaronson (remplace Álex Zendejas)États-Unis, 77e
  9. 77'Remplacement - Joe Scally (remplace Alex Freeman)États-Unis, 77e
  10. 84'Remplacement - Zeki Çelik (remplace Çağlar Söyüncü)Turquie, 84e
  11. 84'Remplacement - Kenan Yıldız (remplace Can Yilmaz Uzun)Turquie, 84e
  12. 86'Remplacement - Weston McKennie (remplace Malik Tillman)États-Unis, 86e
  13. 88'Remplacement - Orkun Kökçü (remplace Kaan Ayhan)Turquie, 88e
  14. 92'Remplacement - Oğuz Aydın (remplace Mert Müldür)Turquie, 92e
  15. 92'Remplacement - Baris Alper Yilmaz (remplace İrfan Can Kahveci)Turquie, 92e
  16. 98'But - Kaan AyhanTurquie, 98e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Turkey 2 / United States 7
  • Tirs : Turkey 7 / United States 17
  • Possession : Turkey 47% / United States 53%
  • Corners : Turkey 2 / United States 9
  • Fautes : Turkey 13 / United States 12
  • Cartons jaunes : Turkey 0 / United States 1
  • Cartons rouges : Turkey 0 / United States 0
Joueurs clés
  • S. Berhalter (United States) : note 9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • B. Yılmaz (Turkey) : note 8.33, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • A. Güler (Turkey) : note 7.36, 1 but(s)
  • A. Trusty (United States) : note 6.91, 1 but(s)
  • U. Çakır (Turkey) : note 6.71, 5 arret(s)
Group D schedule
View full schedule
Group D
United States
Finished SoFi Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Australia
Finished BC Place
Turkey
Group D
United States
Finished Lumen Field
Australia
Group D
Turkey
Finished Levi's Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Turkey
Finished SoFi Stadium
United States
Group D
Paraguay
Finished Levi's Stadium
Australia
Group D
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
United States32018446
Australia31112204
Paraguay311124-24
Turkey310235-23
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FIL D'ACTU
05:04 Football : World Cup 2026: Turkey come from behind to beat the United States 3-2 in spectacular clash
05:00 Football : World Cup 2026: Paraguay and Australia cancel each other out in goalless tactical duel
05:04 World Cup 2026: Turkey come from behind to beat the United States 3-2 in spectacular clash