World Cup 2026: Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in decisive Group D clash

Turkey face the United States at SoFi Stadium on June 26, 2026 in a decisive FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match with knockout-stage implications.

Henry DONCHE
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SUMMARY

Turkey face the United States at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on June 26, 2026 at 3 a.m. GMT+1 on Matchday 3 of Group D at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match is of major importance for the group standings, with both teams looking to move toward the round of 16.

After two matches, Turkey have suffered two defeats without scoring, including a narrow 1-0 loss to Paraguay on the previous matchday. On the other side, the United States are in a strong position with two wins and a total of six points. Their latest victory over Australia (2-0) confirms their status as favorites in this group, which also includes Paraguay and Australia.

Tactically, Turkey play in a 4-2-3-1 under Vincenzo Montella, relying on attacking football and the creativity of their midfielders. The United States, coached by Mauricio Pochettino, opt for a 4-1-2-3 system that favors high pressing and speed in transition.

This meeting promises to be tense, with a clear objective — first place in the group for the Americans, and the need for Turkey to secure a positive result to keep their hopes of continuing in the competition alive. Recent experience shows a dynamic Turkey side still searching for its bearings at the highest level, while the United States continue to fine-tune an organization driven by talented young leaders.

Focus on Turkey

The Turkish national team led by Vincenzo Montella relies on a 4-2-3-1 built around goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır. The defense is strengthened by the experience of Ozan Kabak and the solidity of Alexander Bardakcı, complemented by full-backs such as Zeki Çelik and Emre Elmalı. In midfield, Orkun Kökçü and Salih Özcan play key roles in ball recovery and distribution, while attacking talent is embodied by Arda Güler, a true revelation of the season with Real Madrid. He operates alongside other creators such as Kerem Yıldız and Onur Aydın, with Burak Yılmaz leading the line, a symbol of an ambitious Turkey side that remains fragile at the highest level.

Despite setbacks in the first two matchdays, this team is banking on its collective play and attacking movement led by Güler and Yıldız, seeking to control possession and impose a high tempo. Substitutes such as Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Kenan Ayhan give Montella varied options to adjust his setup according to the team’s needs.

Focus on the United States

The Americans, led by Mauricio Pochettino, rely on a dynamic and balanced 4-1-2-3. Matt Turner starts in goal, while the defense is built around players such as Miles Robinson, Akeem Trusty and full-backs Josiah Stally and Malcolm McKenzie. In midfield, Weston McKennie combines power and technique with Sebastian Berhalter, while Gio Reyna and Tyler Adams provide technical quality and distribution.

In attack, the United States count on Timothy Weah, Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson to create danger. This flexible trio can operate between the wings and the center, actively contributing to quick transitions. The cohesion and dynamism of this team have allowed them to win their first two matches, confirming their status as a team to watch at this World Cup.

With a full squad, the United States are targeting first place in the group and are relying on a rigorous organization combined with individual flashes of brilliance that make this team so strong under Pochettino’s guidance.

Turkey
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
United States
26/06/2026 03:00 Group D
Chargement du pronostic
Group D schedule
View full schedule
Group D
United States
Finished SoFi Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Australia
Finished BC Place
Turkey
Group D
United States
Finished Lumen Field
Australia
Group D
Turkey
Finished Levi's Stadium
Paraguay
Group D
Turkey
Upcoming SoFi Stadium
United States
Group D
Paraguay
Upcoming Levi's Stadium
Australia
Group D
TeamJGNPBPBCDiffPts
United States22006156
Australia21012203
Paraguay210124-23
Turkey200203-30
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02:30 Football : World Cup 2026: Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in decisive Group D clash
01:56 Football : World Cup 2026: Netherlands’ win over Tunisia strengthens their position in Group F
02:30 World Cup 2026: Turkey host the United States at SoFi Stadium in decisive Group D clash