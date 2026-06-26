Benin – CEP 2026 Exam: Results announced this Friday

The day of truth has arrived for the 286,995 candidates for the Primary School Certificate (CEP), June 2026 session.

According to the forecasts from the examination and competitions directorate, the national deliberation and the official proclamation of results will begin this Friday, June 26, at 10:30 AM.

While the traditional display will still be maintained in the 847 examination centers across the country, the vast majority of parents and teachers will turn to the government digital platform to obtain individual results in just a few clicks.

The procedure to check results online

To instantly access a candidate’s performance without having to undertake burdensome travel, the official procedure on the Benin examination portal remains simple and secure:

First, log in to the official internet address of the eRESULTS platform: https://www.eresultats.bj/. Once on the homepage, look for and select the CEP 2026 examination from the dropdown list of available exams.

Next, fill in the search field by accurately entering the required information, mainly the candidate’s registration number. Finally, confirm your entry to immediately see the eligibility status of the candidate.

High traffic on the site

As soon as the official announcement is made at 10:30 AM, the eRESULTS platform servers will face peak simultaneous connections from thousands of families connected throughout Benin. To avoid frustrations related to slowdowns or temporary access cuts, a few precautionary rules should be followed.

If the page takes time to load or displays a connection error, avoid frantically refreshing your browser, as this action further saturates the server’s capacity. Prefer to try checking a little later, especially during the midday off-peak hours or early afternoon, when initial traffic will have decreased.

Also, ensure you are in an area with good internet coverage to guarantee a smooth request. Finally, make sure that the registration number entered is strictly accurate to avoid unnecessary system error messages that could add to the anxiety of waiting.