World Cup 2026: four matchups for the round of 16 already known

The first matches of the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup are now official. Morocco will face the Netherlands, while Brazil will take on Japan. The United States and South Africa also know their opponents for the round of 16.

At least four matches of the round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup are now known, following the latest results of the group stage. The Netherlands, first in Group F, will meet Morocco for a spot in the round of 8. The Dutch secured their qualification by defeating Tunisia (3-1), while the Atlas Lions clinched their ticket thanks to their victory over Haiti (4-2).

Brazil will challenge Japan. The Seleção, led by Carlo Ancelotti, topped their group, while the Japanese secured their qualification after their draw against Sweden (1-1). Another confirmed match is that the United States, co-hosts of the tournament, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina. Finally, South Africa will clash with Canada in another match that has been officially confirmed. The complete draw for the round of 16 will be known on Saturday, once the group stage is definitively completed.