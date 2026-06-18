Benin: a fifty-year-old suddenly dies on the IITA grounds in Abomey-Calavi

A brutal disappearance has caused shock within the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) in Abomey-Calavi this Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The lifeless body of a man in his fifties was found on the grounds of this research center.

According to information reported by the site 24 Heures au Bénin, the victim was a familiar figure for the institute’s workers. The man used to regularly visit the site to cut and collect herbs meant to feed his goats.

Witnesses stated that the man had finished his collection and was about to leave the grounds when he suddenly collapsed to the ground. A bystander, who witnessed his sudden fall from a distance, immediately ran to alert nearby institute employees.

Informed of the situation, the Republican Police quickly arrived on site to carry out the usual investigations. While discomfort or sudden death are highly suspected given the events, the exact medical causes and circumstances of this death remain unknown for now.