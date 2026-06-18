Ivory Coast: Night of panic in Abidjan after a fire at the China Mall in Koumassi

A violent fire broke out during the night of June 17 to 18, 2026, at the China Mall in Koumassi, Abidjan, before spreading to the nearby Fer Ivoire company. Military firefighters were mobilized to control the blaze, the causes of which remain unknown.

A major fire broke out on the night of Wednesday, June 17 to Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the China Mall in the municipality of Koumassi, Abidjan. The fire then spread to the Fer Ivoire company, located in the same area along Félix Houphouët-Boigny Boulevard, formerly known as Valéry Giscard d’Estaing Boulevard. The causes of the incident are still unknown at this time.

The night was eventful in the Koumassi municipality. A severe fire broke out at the China Mall, a major shopping center located near the Ibis hotel, along one of Abidjan’s main roadways. According to initial reports, the flames quickly intensified before reaching the neighboring Fer Ivoire company.

Live images broadcast on TikTok showed the extent of the disaster. They displayed high flames and a thick cloud of smoke rising above the commercial area. These videos, widely shared on social media, quickly caught the attention of internet users and raised numerous concerns.

Significant rescue resources mobilized

Alerted, the elements of the Military Firefighters Group, particularly those from Zone 4, deployed to the site to attempt to contain the fire. The operations proved difficult due to the intensity of the flames and the scale of the blaze.

As per the latest images relayed, the fire still appeared active in some areas, despite the intervention of rescue teams. Firefighters continued their efforts to prevent a greater spread of the fire in this heavily frequented area of Koumassi.

Police forces were also present to secure the perimeter. Their intervention aimed to keep onlookers at a distance, facilitate the work of the rescue teams, and limit risks around the affected site.

No official report has yet been released regarding potential victims. The exact extent of material damage is also not known at this time. Given that the China Mall is a commercial space frequented daily by numerous customers and merchants, the fire may have caused significant losses.

The causes of the fire still unknown

So far, no official hypothesis has been put forward regarding the origin of the fire. The circumstances under which the fire broke out are yet to be determined. Initial findings from firefighters and relevant authorities should provide more information in the coming hours.

Located along Félix Houphouët-Boigny Boulevard, in a strategic area of Koumassi, the China Mall plays an important role in the commercial activity of the municipality. The fire that affected it, as well as the neighboring Fer Ivoire company, significantly marked the night in this part of Abidjan.

While awaiting an official communication regarding the toll and causes of the fire, attention remains focused on the firefighters and security authorities mobilized on the ground.