After the draw achieved by the DRC against Portugal (1-1), Ngal’ayel Mukau explained that the Leopards had not developed a particular strategy to contain Cristiano Ronaldo. The Congolese midfielder nonetheless paid tribute to the immense career of the Portuguese captain.

The midfielder from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ngal’ayel Mukau, stated that the Leopards did not implement any special arrangement to neutralize Cristiano Ronaldo during their debut in the 2026 World Cup. Facing Portugal on Wednesday, the Congolese team surprised everyone by securing a valuable draw (1-1). After falling behind due to João Neves’ opening goal, Sébastien Desabre’s men found the necessary resources to equalize thanks to a goal from Yoane Wissa.

Asked after the match by TNT Sports, Mukau acknowledged the immense career of the Portuguese captain while emphasizing that the 41-year-old player no longer had the same physical impact as in his prime. “A special plan to contain Cristiano Ronaldo? Honestly, no,” confessed the Congolese midfielder. “We know he is not the same player he was a few years ago. Time passes for everyone. But he remains one of the greatest footballers in history and deserves all our respect.”

The player also praised the collective performance of the Leopards, who put in a solid display against one of the tournament favorites. This statement comes as discussions about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in the Portuguese team continue to grow. Some observers believe that the Al-Nassr forward should have his playing time managed more during the competition, while others continue to rely on his experience and leadership. Despite these questions, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains one of the key figures in this 2026 World Cup.



