“We’re angry”: Kalidou Koulibaly opens up after France 3-0 Senegal

Beaten by France in their opener at the 2026 World Cup, Senegal missed a chance to start strong in the competition. After the match, Kalidou Koulibaly provided a clear analysis of the Lions’ performance, filled with regrets, frustration, and a call for remobilization ahead of the next match against Norway.

Senegal hoped to kick off their 2026 World Cup on a positive note. However, against a more realistic and sharper French team at crucial moments, the Lions fell 3-1 in their first match of the tournament. This defeat was difficult to accept for captain Kalidou Koulibaly, who did not hide his disappointment at the final whistle.

In the mixed zone, the Senegalese defender acknowledged that this was not the expected start. “Losing at the outset is a shame. We know very well that Senegal likes to start competitions well; it’s unfortunate that we didn’t do that,” he stated.

For Koulibaly, Senegal did not completely fail in their match. The Lions’ captain believes that his team showed an interesting side in the first half, with intensity, commitment, and the ability to trouble the French. “I think we have nothing to be ashamed of in the first half; we had a very good first half, and we caused them difficulties,” he analyzed.

But the match changed after the break. More aggressive in pressing, the French team took advantage of Senegalese turnovers to take control of the game. Senegal, less precise in their build-up play and less solid in transitions, eventually succumbed to the opponent’s pressure.

Mistakes to Correct Quickly

Kalidou Koulibaly did not hide behind the prestige of the opponent to downplay the defeat. The Senegalese captain believes the score conceded is too heavy, especially in such a demanding competition as the World Cup.

“Conceding three goals is huge, especially in a World Cup,” he acknowledged. In his analysis, the defender pinpointed several areas for improvement: managing turnovers, defensive solidity, and attacking efficiency. “We need to fix the turnovers. Defensively, we need to correct that. And up front, we need to score,” he insisted.

The Lions’ captain also mentioned the mental aspect of facing France. Before the match, the memory of the historic 2002 match between the two nations was widely recalled. For Koulibaly, this constant reference may have weighed on the group. “A lot of mental energy was lost because everyone was talking about that 2002 match,” he explained.

This symbolic weight doesn’t explain everything, but it may have added extra pressure to an already highly anticipated match. Against an experienced French team, Senegal needed to remain present throughout the match. The Lions had some encouraging sequences, but not enough control to maintain it over time.

“We are frustrated, we want to win”

Despite the frustration, Kalidou Koulibaly refuses to see this defeat as fatal. Senegal still has matches to play and retains the possibility of bouncing back in their group. The next match against Norway is already crucial for the continuation of the competition.

The Senegalese captain thus calls on his teammates to stay united and focused. The goal is now clear: analyze the mistakes, correct the details, and quickly regain the effectiveness needed to keep believing in qualification.

Koulibaly also wanted to thank the Senegalese supporters, who were very present in the stands despite the defeat. “I hope the Senegalese will continue to support us. Today in the stands, it was incredible. We play for them,” he stated.

In his final words, the defender summarized the mindset that should now guide the Lions. There’s no question of being satisfied with a loss just because the opponent was the French team. “We shouldn’t be happy just because it was France; no. We are frustrated, we want to win matches,” Kalidou Koulibaly declared.