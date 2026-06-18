National Assembly: the amended budget 2026 examined this Friday

The deputies will meet on Friday, June 19, 2026, to review the emergency procedure for the draft supplementary finance law for the year 2026, as well as a proposal concerning the Mediator of the Republic.



The National Assembly will hold a plenary session this Friday, June 19, 2026, dedicated to examining two issues deemed priorities. These are the draft supplementary finance law for the year 2026 and the proposal to amend the law concerning the Mediator of the Republic. This session follows the approval by the deputies of the requests for an emergency review introduced for these two texts.



The draft supplementary finance law will allow parliamentarians to evaluate the adjustments proposed by the government to the current state budget. As for the proposal regarding the Mediator of the Republic, it aims to amend the provisions governing this institution.



Furthermore, deputies will participate in a seminar dedicated to the Budget Orientation Debate (DOB) next Monday, June 22, a crucial step in preparing the future budgetary policies of the State.