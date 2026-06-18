Benin: the final lists of candidates for the justice auditor and clerk student competitions are published.

The government has made public the final lists of candidates authorized to participate in the recruitment competitions for 50 judicial auditors and 50 student court clerks. The written tests are scheduled for June 20 and 21, 2026.

Candidates for the recruitment competition of 50 judicial auditors and 50 student court clerks for the Ministry of Justice and Legislation now know their status. The Ministry of Economy and Finance, responsible for the Budget and Public Service, published the final lists of selected individuals to participate in the tests on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

This publication comes just a few days before the written exams scheduled for Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21, 2026. The published lists also specify the exam centers assigned to the various candidates.

Applicants are invited to check the documents available online to verify their presence on the lists and to learn about their exam center before the tests begin. Consult the final lists by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/4fTpOeW