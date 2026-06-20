World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran seek victory to take control of Group G

Belgium and Iran meet at SoFi Stadium on June 21, 2026, with both sides chasing a first Group G win after opening draws at the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium face the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time, GMT+1. The match is part of the second round of fixtures in Group G, where both teams have already earned one draw each: Belgium against Egypt (1-1) and Iran against New Zealand (2-2).

This clash is crucial for the rest of the competition, as a win would allow either nation to take a major step toward qualification for the knockout rounds. In the event of another draw, positions in the group would remain tight, underlining the importance of putting pressure on their opponents from this match onward.

Belgium, coming off a strong qualifying campaign in which they topped their European group with five wins and three draws, produced a show of strength in their final qualifier by crushing Liechtenstein 7-0. Under Rudi Garcia, appointed head coach in 2024, the team has shown an attacking style built on possession and quick transitions.

For their part, Iran dominated their Asian qualifying group, finishing first with six wins from eight matches. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei is relying on a disciplined defensive organization, supported by quick counterattacks, to cause problems for opponents.

This match therefore promises to be a tactical confrontation between Belgium’s structured attack and Iran’s compact defense, with control of Group G at stake ahead of the next fixtures.

Focus on Belgium

The Belgian team, led by captain Youri Tielemans, a UEFA Europa League champion, has an experienced collective strengthened by the creativity of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the power of striker Romelu Lukaku. Rudi Garcia favors a flexible system that adapts to the flow of the game, combining control of the ball with sustained attacking intent.

In addition to Tielemans, De Bruyne and Lukaku, the Belgian squad also relies on Axel Witsel in midfield and defender Thomas Vermaelen, important senior figures in the team’s structure and balance. With no major absentees, Garcia can field a competitive lineup, with the clear objective of securing a first victory to move to the top of the group.

Focus on Iran

Iran rely on key attacking figures such as Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Mohammad Mohebi, who represent their main spearheads during counterattacking phases. Their head coach Amir Ghalenoei is banking on their ability to surprise opponents with quick attacks after establishing a strong defensive organization.

With no major absences to report, Iran present a solid and united team, capable of defending collectively and exploiting the spaces left by more attack-minded opponents. That tactical plan will have to be executed perfectly against Belgium, where every mistake could prove fatal.

Belgium Upcoming 20:00 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran

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Group G schedule View full schedule View match details for Belgium - Egypt Match center Belgium - Egypt Belgium 1-1 1-1 Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 13' Carton jaune - M. Attia 14' Carton jaune - T. Castagne 19' ⚽ But - E. Ashour 0-1 34' Carton jaune - A. Fatouh 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Castagne (remplace N. Raskin) 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Onana (remplace M. De Cuyper) 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 66' ⚽ But - M. Hany 1-1 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Ashour (remplace R. Rabia) 75' Carton jaune - M. De Cuyper 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Ziko (remplace Zizo) 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Salah (remplace H. Abdelkarim) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Doku (remplace M. Fernandez-Pardo) 86' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. De Bruyne (remplace H. Vanaken) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - H. Fathy (remplace I. Adel) 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Fatouh (remplace K. Hafez) 66' ⚽ But - R. Lukaku 1-1 Line-ups Belgium System 4-2-3-1 Coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 15 Thomas Meunier Defender 25 Nathan Ngoy Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 24 Amadou Onana Midfielder 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 5 Maxim De Cuyper

23 Nicolas Raskin

9 Romelu Lukaku

12 Senne Lammens

13 Mike Penders

3 Arthur Theate

18 Joaquin Seys

16 Koni De Winter

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

14 Dodi Lukebakio

20 Hans Vanaken

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Egypt System 4-2-3-1 Coach Hossam Hassan Starters 11 23 Mostafa Shobeir Goalkeeper 3 Mohamed Hany Defender 2 Yasser Ibrahim Defender 14 Hamdy Fathy Defender 13 Ahmed Fatouh Defender 19 Marwan Attia Midfielder 17 Mohanad Lasheen Midfielder 11 Mostafa Ziko Midfielder 10 Mohamed Salah Midfielder 8 Emam Ashour Midfielder 22 Omar Marmoush Forward Substitutes 15 16 Mahdi Soliman

26 Mohamed Alaa

1 Mohamed El-Shenawy

4 Hossam Abdelmaguid

15 Karim Hafez

6 Mohamed Abdelmonem

5 Rami Rabia

24 Tarek Alaa

12 Haissem Hassan

20 Ibrahim Adel

21 Mahmoud Saber

7 Mahmoud Trézéguet

18 Nabil Donga

25 Zizo

9 Hamza Abdelkarim Match stats Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Egypt 3

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 3 Tirs : Belgium 12 / Egypt 11

: Belgium 12 / Egypt 11 Possession : Belgium 56% / Egypt 44%

: Belgium 56% / Egypt 44% Corners : Belgium 2 / Egypt 6

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 6 Fautes : Belgium 14 / Egypt 13

: Belgium 14 / Egypt 13 Cartons jaunes : Belgium 2 / Egypt 2

: Belgium 2 / Egypt 2 Passes : Belgium 398 / Egypt 310

: Belgium 398 / Egypt 310 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Egypt 79%

: Belgium 87% / Egypt 79% xG : Belgium 0.86 / Egypt 0.75 Key players Emam Ashour (Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)

(Egypt) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Mohamed Salah (Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Belgium) : note 7.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s)

(Egypt) : note 6.7, 2 arret(s) Youri Tielemans (Belgium) : note 7.3

(Belgium) : note 7.3 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s)

(Belgium) : note 6.2, 2 arret(s) Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 7.2

(Belgium) : note 7.2 Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head 18/11/2022 Belgium 1-2 Egypt (Friendlies)

06/06/2018 Belgium 3-0 Egypt (Friendlies) Group G Belgium Finished 1-1 Lumen Field Egypt Egypt View match details for Iran - New Zealand Match center Iran - New Zealand Iran 2-2 2-2 New Zealand Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed 7' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 0-1 32' ⚽ But - Ramin Rezaeian 1-1 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Arya Yousefi (remplace Mehdi Ghayedi) 53' ↑↓ Remplacement - Shahriyar Moghanloo (remplace Ali Alipour) 54' ⚽ But - Elijah Just 1-2 64' ⚽ But - Mohammad Mohebbi 2-2 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - Saman Ghoddos (remplace Ehsan Hajisafi) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Callum McCowatt (remplace Ryan Thomas) 68' ↑↓ Remplacement - Liberato Cacace (remplace Ben Old) 78' ↑↓ Remplacement - Tim Payne (remplace Callan Elliot) 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Mehdi Taremi (remplace Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh) 89' Carton jaune - Ehsan Hajisafi 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sarpreet Singh (remplace Jesse Randall) 92' ↑↓ Remplacement - Marko Stamenić (remplace Tyler Bindon) Line-ups Iran System 4-4-2 Coach Amir Ghalenoei Starters 11 1 Alireza Beiranvand Goalkeeper 23 Ramin Rezaeian Defender 4 Shoja Khalilzadeh Defender 19 Ali Nemati Defender 5 Milad Mohammadi Defender 8 Mohammad Mohebi Midfielder 14 Saman Ghoddos Midfielder 6 Saeid Ezatolahi Midfielder 17 Aria Yousefi Midfielder 20 Shahriar Moghanlou Forward 9 Mehdi Taremi Forward Substitutes 15 10 Mehdi Ghayedi

11 Ali Alipour

12 Payam Niazmand

22 Hossein Hosseini

2 Saleh Hardani

13 Hossein Kanaani

3 Ehsan Hajsafi

15 Roozbeh Cheshmi

25 Danial Eiri

26 Amirmohammad Razzaghinia

21 Mohammad Ghorbani

16 Mahdi Torabi

18 Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh

7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh

24 Dennis Eckert Ayensa New Zealand System 4-2-3-1 Starters 11 1 Max Crocombe Goalkeeper 2 Tim Payne Defender 16 Finn Surman Defender 5 Michael Boxall Defender 13 Liberato Cacace Defender 6 Joe Bell Midfielder 8 Marko Stamenić Midfielder 20 Callum McCowatt Midfielder 10 Sarpreet Singh Midfielder 11 Elijah Just Midfielder 9 Chris Wood Forward Substitutes 14 12 Alex Paulsen

22 Michael Woud

26 Tommy Smith

3 Francis De Vries

15 Nando Pijnaker

24 Callan Elliot

4 Tyler Bindon

21 Jesse Randall

19 Benjamin Old

23 Ryan Thomas

25 Lachlan Bayliss

14 Alex Rufer

18 Ben Waine

17 Kosta Barbarouses Match stats Tirs cadres : Iran 4 / New Zealand 8

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 8 Tirs : Iran 17 / New Zealand 14

: Iran 17 / New Zealand 14 Possession : Iran 47% / New Zealand 53%

: Iran 47% / New Zealand 53% Corners : Iran 4 / New Zealand 1

: Iran 4 / New Zealand 1 Fautes : Iran 9 / New Zealand 7

: Iran 9 / New Zealand 7 Cartons jaunes : Iran 1 / New Zealand 0

: Iran 1 / New Zealand 0 Cartons rouges : Iran 0 / New Zealand 0 Key players Elijah Just (New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s)

(New Zealand) : note 9, 2 but(s) Ramin Rezaeian (Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Iran) : note 9.3, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Chris Wood (New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Mohammad Mohebi (Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)

(Iran) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Alireza Beiranvand (Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s)

(Iran) : note 5.9, 5 arret(s) Max Crocombe (New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)

(New Zealand) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Mehdi Ghayedi (Iran) : note 7.2

(Iran) : note 7.2 Finn Surman (New Zealand) : note 7.2 Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Iran Finished 2-2 SoFi Stadium New Zealand New Zealand View match details for Belgium - Iran Match center Belgium - Iran Belgium 20:00 Upcoming Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Belgium Upcoming 20:00 SoFi Stadium Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Egypt Match center New Zealand - Egypt New Zealand 02:00 Upcoming Egypt Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 02:00 BC Place Egypt Egypt View match details for Egypt - Iran Match center Egypt - Iran Egypt 04:00 Upcoming Iran Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G Egypt Upcoming 04:00 Lumen Field Iran Iran View match details for New Zealand - Belgium Match center New Zealand - Belgium New Zealand 04:00 Upcoming Belgium Summary Line-ups Stats Head-to-head Match feed Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi. Line-ups Line-ups will be published before kickoff. Match stats Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match. Key players Key players will be highlighted during the match. Absences & injuries No confirmed absence yet. Head-to-head No reliable head-to-head available yet. Group G New Zealand Upcoming 04:00 BC Place Belgium Belgium