World Cup 2026: Belgium and Iran seek victory to take control of Group G

Belgium face the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 21, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time, GMT+1. The match is part of the second round of fixtures in Group G, where both teams have already earned one draw each: Belgium against Egypt (1-1) and Iran against New Zealand (2-2).
This clash is crucial for the rest of the competition, as a win would allow either nation to take a major step toward qualification for the knockout rounds. In the event of another draw, positions in the group would remain tight, underlining the importance of putting pressure on their opponents from this match onward.
Belgium, coming off a strong qualifying campaign in which they topped their European group with five wins and three draws, produced a show of strength in their final qualifier by crushing Liechtenstein 7-0. Under Rudi Garcia, appointed head coach in 2024, the team has shown an attacking style built on possession and quick transitions.
For their part, Iran dominated their Asian qualifying group, finishing first with six wins from eight matches. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei is relying on a disciplined defensive organization, supported by quick counterattacks, to cause problems for opponents.
This match therefore promises to be a tactical confrontation between Belgium’s structured attack and Iran’s compact defense, with control of Group G at stake ahead of the next fixtures.
Focus on Belgium
The Belgian team, led by captain Youri Tielemans, a UEFA Europa League champion, has an experienced collective strengthened by the creativity of midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the power of striker Romelu Lukaku. Rudi Garcia favors a flexible system that adapts to the flow of the game, combining control of the ball with sustained attacking intent.
In addition to Tielemans, De Bruyne and Lukaku, the Belgian squad also relies on Axel Witsel in midfield and defender Thomas Vermaelen, important senior figures in the team’s structure and balance. With no major absentees, Garcia can field a competitive lineup, with the clear objective of securing a first victory to move to the top of the group.
Focus on Iran
Iran rely on key attacking figures such as Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun and Mohammad Mohebi, who represent their main spearheads during counterattacking phases. Their head coach Amir Ghalenoei is banking on their ability to surprise opponents with quick attacks after establishing a strong defensive organization.
With no major absences to report, Iran present a solid and united team, capable of defending collectively and exploiting the spaces left by more attack-minded opponents. That tactical plan will have to be executed perfectly against Belgium, where every mistake could prove fatal.
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