UFOA B U17 2025 Tournament: Tuesday’s schedule

Discover the matches on the schedule this Tuesday, part of the UFOA B U17 Cup 2025 semi-finals.

The U17 UFOA B tournament semi-finals kick off this Tuesday with two promising fixtures at the Charles-Konan-Banny Stadium. At 3:00 PM GMT, Ivory Coast, top of Group A, will face Burkina Faso, its runner-up.

In the evening, at 6:00 PM GMT, Nigeria, strong leader of Group B, will take on Niger, second in Group A. Two decisive clashes to secure a place in the final.

Tuesday’s schedule:

Ivory Coast – Burkina Faso at 3:00 PM (GMT)

Nigeria – Niger at 6:00 PM (GMT)