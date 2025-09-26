BY COUNTRIES
U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin 5-1 Guinea, Niger 0-9 Cameroon — first-leg results of the second round

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Trophée de la Coupe du monde féminine U20
Check out the full results of the first-leg matches of the second round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying.

The first leg of the 2nd round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying was prolific, with several countries taking a strong advantage. That’s the case for Cameroon and Benin, who thrashed Niger (9-0) and Guinea (5-1), respectively.

In other matches, South Africa enjoyed a comfortable win away at Eswatini (5-0). Likewise, Tanzania easily disposed of Angola (4-0). Ivory Coast also notched a valuable home victory over Morocco (3-1).

Results of the first leg of the second round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying

Friday, September 19 

Botswana – Mozambique (2-0) 

Eswatini – South Africa (0-5) 

Uganda – Namibia 3-0 

Burundi – Zambia (1-2) 

Equatorial Guinea – Egypt (1-0) 

Benin – Guinea (5-1) 

Saturday, September 20 

Niger – Cameroon (0-9) 

Tunisia – Ghana (0-2)  

Mali – DR Congo (1-1) 

Senegal – Algeria (2-0)  

Sunday, September 21 

Ethiopia – Kenya (1-1)

Tanzania – Angola  (4-0)

Ivory Coast – Morocco (3-1)

Rwanda – Nigeria (0-1)

Tuesday, September 23 

South Sudan – Malawi (0-2)

