U-20 Women’s World Cup (Q): Benin 5-1 Guinea, Niger 0-9 Cameroon — first-leg results of the second round

Check out the full results of the first-leg matches of the second round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying.

The first leg of the 2nd round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying was prolific, with several countries taking a strong advantage. That’s the case for Cameroon and Benin, who thrashed Niger (9-0) and Guinea (5-1), respectively.

In other matches, South Africa enjoyed a comfortable win away at Eswatini (5-0). Likewise, Tanzania easily disposed of Angola (4-0). Ivory Coast also notched a valuable home victory over Morocco (3-1).

Results of the first leg of the second round of U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying

Friday, September 19

Botswana – Mozambique (2-0)

Eswatini – South Africa (0-5)

Uganda – Namibia 3-0

Burundi – Zambia (1-2)

Equatorial Guinea – Egypt (1-0)

Benin – Guinea (5-1)

Saturday, September 20

Niger – Cameroon (0-9)

Tunisia – Ghana (0-2)

Mali – DR Congo (1-1)

Senegal – Algeria (2-0)

Sunday, September 21

Ethiopia – Kenya (1-1)

Tanzania – Angola (4-0)

Ivory Coast – Morocco (3-1)

Rwanda – Nigeria (0-1)

Tuesday, September 23

South Sudan – Malawi (0-2)