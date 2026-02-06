Tribute to Adrien Houngbédji: Louis Vlavonou salutes the commitment of his predecessor

The president of the National Assembly, Louis Gbèhounou Vlavonou, paid a heartfelt tribute to the former president of Benin’s Parliament, Adrien Houngbédji, during a ceremony recently held at the institution’s headquarters, Le Matinal reports.

The ceremony aimed to honor Mr. Houngbédji’s career and commitment, a prominent figure in Benin’s political life and a key driver of the country’s institutional development.

On this occasion, Louis Vlavonou underscored the importance of his predecessor’s contributions, both in consolidating democracy and in fostering parliamentary debates at crucial moments in the nation’s history.

According to the President of the Assembly, Adrien Houngbédji distinguished himself through a long career in service to the institutions, marked by constant availability, parliamentary rigor, and an open, forward-looking vision that, he says, inspired several generations of parliamentarians.

The tribute brought together members of the Assembly’s Bureau, sitting parliamentarians, as well as political figures and relatives of the former president of the institution.

Beyond the speeches, this ceremony was an opportunity to emphasize the importance of a culture of recognition for those who have served the State in essential roles.

Adrien Houngbédji, a former president of the Parliament on several occasions, held major responsibilities within the National Assembly and remains a reference for many political actors. This tribute is part of the National Assembly’s effort to highlight the experience and institutional history of Benin.