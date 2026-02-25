Thomas Mahougnon Dassi takes the helm of the Parakou Court of Appeal

The Parakou Court of Appeal has a new president. Thomas Mahougnon Dassi officially took office at the head of this court on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, during a solemn hearing presided by Victor Dassi Adossou, president of the Supreme Court of Benin.

La suite après la publicité

The ceremony took place in the presence of judges, members of the judiciary, as well as political-administrative authorities and religious leaders from the Borgou and Alibori departments.



The nomination of Mr. Dassi comes following the departure of Florentin Gbodou, his predecessor, who now holds the position of chief of staff at the Ministry of Justice and Legislation. Before this promotion, Thomas Mahougnon Dassi held the office of Prosecutor General at the Parakou Court of Appeal from November 2022 to February 2026, an experience that gives him an in-depth knowledge of how the jurisdiction works and its challenges.



During the hearing, the Prosecutor General at the Supreme Court praised the professionalism and commitment of the new president, while reminding that the mission of a chief of jurisdiction differs from that of the public prosecutor.

He urged him to drive a methodical organization of work, to promote active listening, and to structure a collective dynamic focused on accountability and performance.



In response, Victor Dassi Adossou congratulated Mr. Dassi on his path and commitment, stressing the high expectations regarding the quality of decisions rendered and the need to strengthen citizens’ trust in the judicial institution.

The new president of the Parakou Court of Appeal was urged to combine rigor and humanity in the exercise of his functions.



It is in this spirit that Thomas Mahougnon Dassi takes on his new responsibilities at the helm of one of the most important appellate jurisdictions in Benin’s north, with the aim of strengthening judicial performance and consolidating the rule of law in his territorial jurisdiction.