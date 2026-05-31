Benin: nearly 287,000 candidates face the CEP 2026 exams starting Monday.

The June 2026 session of the Primary Education Certificate (CEP) opens on Monday, June 1st, across the entire Beninese territory, marking the start of the national examination season.

This year, 286,995 candidates are expected in 860 exam centers to try to obtain their first school diploma.

Official statistics report 148,424 boys and 138,571 girls registered.

Nearly all candidates, totaling 286,898 students, will sit for their exams in 847 regular centers spread across the country. Additionally, there are 97 candidates with specific needs, including 36 girls, who will benefit from 13 adapted centers to ensure suitable exam conditions.

Compared to the 2025 session, this edition shows an increase of 5.56% in the number of candidates. This growth reflects the ongoing trend in primary education enrollment and the widening access to basic education.

Official Launch in Gbofoly

The official launch of the exams is scheduled to take place at the Public Primary School of Gbofoly, in the Azovè district, Aplahoué municipality, Couffo department. The ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of Maternal and Primary Education, who will signal the start of this crucial exam for thousands of Beninese schoolchildren.

The CEP is a key milestone in the educational journey, determining access to secondary school and symbolizing the culmination of primary education for candidates taking this national examination.