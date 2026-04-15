Thierry Henry compares Lamine Yamal to the young Cristiano Ronaldo.

Impressed by the audacity of Lamine Yamal, Thierry Henry drew a parallel with Cristiano Ronaldo, praising the personality and impact of Barcelona’s prodigy despite the elimination against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Present as a keen observer, Thierry Henry did not fail to highlight the performance and personality of Lamine Yamal during the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. The former French international drew a flattering parallel between the young Catalan prodigy and Cristiano Ronaldo, notably praising his audacity and his ability to embrace his ambitions.

The 18-year-old who opened the scoring at the Cívitas Metropolitano proved on the pitch the promises shown before the match. An immediate impact, even though it did not suffice to prevent Barça’s elimination, despite Ferran Torres’s equaliser and Ademola Lookman’s decisive goal. « That’s what the young Cristiano Ronaldo did: he could speak with confidence in interviews and prove it on the pitch », explained Henry. Before continuing, impressed by the Barcelona player’s personality: « Yamal had announced that he would wear Barcelona, and barely two minutes after kickoff, he had already scored. But what impresses me even more is his audacity. »





