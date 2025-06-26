Technical inspection at the CNSR: a network of 3 counterfeiters dismantled

BY COUNTRIES
Uncategorized
Par Edouard Djogbénou
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Prison - Maison d'arrêt
Prison - Maison d'arrêt
A fraud network around vehicle technical inspections was recently dismantled in Benin, revealing a worrying flaw in the road safety system.

Technical inspection certificates were issued without any physical check on the vehicles involved, endangering the lives of road users.

According to the initial findings of the investigation, these were fictitious technical inspections, issued in exchange for payment outside official channels. Some drivers obtained falsified certificates of compliance for a fee, without ever having presented their vehicles to an inspection center.

At the heart of this system are two agents from the National Road Safety Center (CNSR), acting in concert with a third party outside the administration. Together, they set up a parallel network, undermining the authority of the state and bypassing legal obligations related to road safety.

This serious breach of current regulations not only betrays citizens’ trust but also undermines the effectiveness of public policies aimed at preventing accidents.

CRIET Seized, Suspects Detained

Seized of the matter, the Court for the Repression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) immediately opened a procedure. The three individuals involved were arrested and placed in custody awaiting trial.

This case arises in a context marked by a resurgence of road accidents despite the efforts made by law enforcement to enforce traffic laws.

