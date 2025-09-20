Tax clearance: the DGI grants a request from the Les Démocrates party

- Advertisement -

The General Directorate of Taxes (DGI) made a notable adjustment this Wednesday to the platform for requesting tax clearance certificates, following a request made by the party Les Démocrates.

The meeting between the two parties, held on September 17, resulted in an immediate change to the platform’s configuration.

The disputed point concerned the requirement imposed on applicants for tax clearance certificates to specify, at the time of filing their application, the type of election for which they were requesting the document. This requirement had been deemed problematic by Les Démocrates, who considered it discriminatory and likely to infringe on candidates’ right to run simultaneously in multiple types of elections.

The DGI’s response

During the discussions, the DGI explained that this detail was used to establish an order for processing applications according to the deadlines set by the National Autonomous Electoral Commission (CENA), which vary from one ballot to another. After consultation, notably with the CENA, the DGI agreed to rework the platform’s settings. The new version, without this contested requirement, was deployed the same day.

The party Les Démocrates recalls that the new Article 41 of the Electoral Code, passed in March 2024, only requires the presentation of a tax clearance certificate covering the three years preceding the date of candidacy filing. The additional obligation to specify the type of election does not appear in the electoral law.

The party had also expressed concern about the delay in putting the platform into service, stressing that time was becoming a critical factor with less than a year until the communal, municipal and legislative elections.